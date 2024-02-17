Taaffe auctions conducted it’s 149th Carnaross dairy sale on Wednesday, February 14, with just over 70 Lots on offer at the sale.

105 lots had been due to be in the sale, but due to a number of salers being unable to travel, that was reduced down to just over 70 Lots.

Although many farmers are busy with the calving season, a strong number of buyers where present in the mart and online.

Top price of the 149th Taaffe auctions dairy sale went to Gerry Murray’s, Cullies Herd – with 10 freshly calved heifers and cows in the sale as part of his ongoing dispersal sale.

Lot 24: Cullies Logistics Lustree a potential 14 general VG/EX sold for 3,400gns.

Sired by Cookiecutter Logistics, she is maternal sister to Cullies Ranger Lustree, who sold for 1,200gns at three-months-of-age in the December 2023 Carnaross dairy sale.

Calved since January 21 into her first lactation, she sold milking 55lb of milk/day. Lot 24: Cullies Logistics Lustree a potential 14 general VG/EX sold for 3,400gns

The second highest price also went to Gerry Murray’s Cullies Herd, with Lot 70: Cullies Apple-Chrisp Brenda (GP84-2YR) selling for 3,310gns.

Calved since January 26 into her second lactation, she is sired by Siemers OCT Apple-Crisp ET.

In her first lactation she produced 9,481L of milk at 3.78% fat and 3.24% protein, she sold milking 32-33L/day. Lot 70: Cullies Apple-Chrisp Brenda (GP84-2YR) sold for 3,310gns

Selling for 3,000gns was Lot 58: Croagh Susie Mist 22, calved since January 29 – she travelled from the Croagh Herd in Limerick for the sale.

Sired by Bacon- Hill Hurricane-Et and out of Croagh Susie Mist 183 (VG87), she sold milking 36L/day. Lot 58: Croagh Susie Mist 22, sold for 3,000gns

Lot 31: Ballivor Appeal Ruby sold for 2,950gns, calved into her second lactation since January 19 she sold milking 36L/day.

Sired by De-Su 14673 Appeal (S3489), in her first lactation she produced 7,618kgs of milk with fat of 4.15% and protein of 3.85%.

Lot 31: Ballivor Appeal Ruby sold for 2,950gns

2,750gns was achieved by Lot 33: Ballivor Hotspot Ruby, she sold calved two weeks into her second lactation and milking 37L.

Sired by Wil Hotspot P (FR5521), in her first lactation she produced 6,455kgs of milk with fat of 4.28% and 3.41% protein. Lot 33: Ballivor Hotspot Ruby, sold for 2,750gns

Two lots achieved a sale price of 2,700gns first was Lot 18: Knowthfarm Filmore Poppy, calved into her first lactation – she is sired by Melarry Ssi Ren Filmore-Et.

Lot 19: Grangecon Crown Penny BSR sold calved 12 days into her first lactation and sired by Kenmore Triple Crown-Red-Et. Lot 18: Knowthfarm Filmore Poppy, sold for 2,700gns Lot 19: Grangecon Crown Penny BSR, sold for 2,700gns

Selling for 2,650gns was Lot 2: Ballivor Sublime-Et Doayum, calved into her first lactation since January 19 and milking 36L/day.

She is sired by Denovo 15551 Sublime-Et and out of Ballivor Zsr Doayum (VG87), who produced 11,529kg of milk in her fourth lactation. Lot 2: Ballivor Sublime-Et Doayum, sold for 2,650gns

Lot 9a was a substitute lot from the Sprucegrove herd, she sold fresh in her first lactation for 2,620gns. Lot 9a sold for 2,620gns

Lot 22: Cullies Apple-Chrisp Lustre sold for 2,580gns, calved since January 28 and milking 34L/day.

Sired by Siemers Oct Apple-Crisp, she sold in her third lactation – in her first lactation she produced 8,734kgs of milk at 3.93% fat and 3.26% protein. Lot 22: Cullies Apple-Chrisp Lustre sold for 2,580gns

Two Lots achieved a sale price of 2,550gns first was Lot 5: Rathmore Murph Doll, she is calved since January 26 into her first lactation and milking 30L/day.

Lot 34: Ballivor Princess, calved since January 17 into her second lactation and producing 40L/day.

Sired by Ballivor Republic in her first lactation she produced 5,762kg of milk with fat of 3.78% and protein of 3.66%. Lot 5: Rathmore Murph Doll, sold for 2,550gns Lot 34: Ballivor Princess, sold for 2,550gns

Selling for 2,500gns was Lot 23: Cullies Kingboy Lustree (VG86-2YR), calved since January 29 into her second lactation and producing 32-33L/day.

Sired by Morningview MCC Kingboy, in her first lactation she produced 8,886kg of milk with fat of 3.29% and protein of 3.12%.

Lot 23: Cullies Kingboy Lustree (VG86-2YR), sold for 2,500gns

Jersey

Four freshly calved Jersey heifer made the trip up from Wexford for the Taaffe auctions Carnaross dairy sale from the Slevoy Herd of Denis Roche.

Top price of the Jersey’s went to Lot 54: Slevoy Future Biggins 2, selling for 1,820gns – she sold freshly calved only five days.

Sired by Molly Brook Beretta Future (MBA) and is out of Smithfield Elton Biggins (EX90), who produced 5,982kg of milk in her fifth lactation at 3.95% fat and 3.54% protein. Lot 54: Slevoy Future Biggins 2 sold for 1,820gns

Lot 104: Slevoy Matt Jane achieved a sale price of 1,700gns, calved into her first lactation since December 23 and milking 23L/day.

Sired by Wilsonview If Matt-Et and Smithfield Broiler Jane (VG85), who in her fifth lactation produced 5,798kg of milk at 3.91% fat and 4.03% protein. Lot 104: Slevoy Matt Jane sold for 1,700gns

Lot 87: Slevoy Matt Biscuit sold for 1,560gns, calved into her first lactation since December 23 and milking 23L/day.

Sired by Wilsonview If Matt-Et and Slevoy Future Chocoloate (VG88), who in her fourth lactation produced 4,807kgs of milk at 5.62% fat and 4.35% protein. Lot 87: Slevoy Matt Biscuit sold for 1,560gns,

Selling for 1,480gns was Lot 10: Slevoy Matt Broiler, she sold calved since January 18 into her first lactation and milking 20L.

Sired by Wilsonview If Matt-Et and out of Slevoy Barnabas Jane (GP84), she produced 5,937kg of milk with fat of 3.51% and protein 3.78%. Lot 10: Slevoy Matt Broiler, sold for 1,480gns

British Friesian

There was a number of pedigree British Friesian heifers on offer at the sale, although none of then were suitable for export.

Top price of the British Friesian heifers went to Lot 11: Oldpark Kkg Princess 2069, she sold for 1,620gns. Lot 11: Oldpark Kkg Princess 2069, sold for 1,620gns

Further prices from the British Friesian heifers can be seen in the gallery below: Lot 55: Oldpark Kkg Angeline 2025, sold for 1,450gns Lot 56 Oldpark Fem Cora 1994, sold for 1,350gns Lot 105: Oldpark Rvj Margo 1983, sold for 1,300gns

In pictures

Some more sample price from the Taaffe auctions dairy sale can be seen in the gallery below: Lot 7: Kildoo Casper Beatrice sold for 2,450gns Lot 48B sired by Shandangan Crystal sold for 2,420gns Lot 100 sired by Roydale Duraham sold for 2,400gns Lot 83: Roydale Angela 32, sold for 2,350gns Lot 63: Knowthfarm Stark Aoife, sold for 2,350gns