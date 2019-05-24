‘Important for farm families to exercise their vote in today’s elections’ – IFA

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has highlighted the importance of farm families across the country exercising their vote in today’s local and European elections.

The organisation’s president Joe Healy went as far as to add that farmers should go out on this polling day and “vote for those candidates they believe will best represent both them and the agricultural sector in the next European Parliament”.

“It is important that farmers and their families exercise their vote; agriculture is one of the few areas where we have a common EU policy, so this is a particularly significant election for farmers,” said Healy.

“It’s vital that we elect MEPs who are prepared to support an increased budget for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

‘Far-reaching decisions’

Meanwhile, with regard to the European elections, the Irish electorate will be asked to elect 13 candidates. Of the 13 elected, 11 will take their seats initially, with the remaining taking their place following the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the EU.

Healy says that IFA’s recently held regional meeting provided farm families with a “wonderful opportunity” to inform themselves about where the candidates stand on the issues that affect them.

“Those elected as MEPs for Ireland will have some far-reaching decisions to make about the future of Irish agriculture,” he added.

“The European Parliament has a greater say than ever in the decision-making process, so farmers should think carefully about who they want to represent them.

The major decisions on the shape of the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), and the future trading relationship between the EU and UK, will be made during the lifetime of the new European Parliament.

“It is vital that farmers vote for candidates who understand these, and the other issues, that impact on farming.