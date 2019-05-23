Monday closing date for exhibitors as Tullamore Show launched

The 2019 Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show was officially launched yesterday, Wednesday, May 22, with the closing date for exhibition applications set for next Monday, May 27.

The launch took place at the farm of Martina and Ollie Neville, Ballydaly, and was attended by personnel from the show, as well as FBD representatives.

This year’s show is expected to feature around 700 stand exhibitors who have applied to take part before the upcoming closing date. Any business wishing to take part is still welcome to apply before then.

The 2019 Tullamore Show is set to take place on Sunday, August 11, in Blueball – just to the west of Tullamore town – on the 250ac Butterflied Estate.

Organisers explained that the ‘core agenda’ will feature over 1,000 classes of “very keen competition” for a prize fund of €175,000.

Meanwhile, the National Livestock Show – sponsored for the second year by FBD – will feature classes in: dairy; pedigree and commercial cattle; sheep; pigs and alpacas.

There will also be competitions in equestrianism, poulty, home industries and inventions.

The organisers say that having a presence at the show will “provide great opportunity to conduct business” for the exhibitors.

Apart from machinery, the show will also feature exhibitions in areas such as agriculture in general, food, motoring, gardening and many others.