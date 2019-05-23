Auction report: ‘Lukewarm’ bidding for mix of tillage and grass machinery

Saturday, May 18, saw several tractors, telescopic handlers and a clatter of machinery offered for sale at an auction at Peacock & Binnington, Brigg, North Lincolnshire, England.

The sale was conducted by Brown & Co. This report focuses on some of the machinery/implements that went under the hammer. It’s worth noting that many of the lots didn’t sell; bidding for some items was best described as “lukewarm”.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

In an accompanying article, we look at how other lots (including the tractors) fared.

A buyer’s premium of 5% applies to all lots (i.e. 5% must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices below).

Prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices below).

