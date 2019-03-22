IFA to host MEP candidates at farmer open meetings

A total of four open farmer meetings will be hosted by a farm lobby group to hear what the candidates running in the European elections in May have to say about agricultural issues.

The meetings will be hosted by the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) with two meetings taking place in both the Midlands-North-West and Ireland South constituencies.

Commenting on the meetings, the president of the IFA, Joe Healy, said they would provide “an opportunity for farmers to ask the candidates about their position on key farming issues”.

The schedule for the meetings is as follows:

Wednesday, April 24, McWilliam Park Hotel, Claremorris, Co. Mayo. Directions here;

Wednesday, May 1, Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. Directions here. Midlands-North-West Constituency: Ireland South Constituency: Tuesday, April 30, Springfort Hall Hotel, Mallow, Co. Cork. Directions here;

Tuesday, May 7, Springhill Court Hotel, Co. Kilkenny. Directions here.

Continuing, the IFA’s president said: “The European Parliament has an increasingly important role in making decisions at EU level.

“These meetings will look at a range of topics, including the next CAP, retail regulation and climate change.”

The IFA president encouraged all farmers across the country to attend their nearest meeting as he believes it will allow them to hear what candidates are willing to do for farm families.