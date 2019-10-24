IFA presidential election debate comes to Cork tonight

The third of 17 election debates for the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) 2019 presidential elections will take place tonight, Thursday, October 21.

Tonight’s debate will take place in the Oriel Hotel, Ballincollig, Co. Cork, at 8:30pm – in the home county of presidential candidate John Coughlan.

All presidential and deputy presidential candidates are expected to participate in the series of debates which will run nationwide until Thursday, November 21.



President: John Coughlan;

Tim Cullinan;

Angus Woods. The candidates are as follows:President: Deputy president: Thomas Cooney;

Brian Rushe.

So far, both the president and deputy president races appear to be neck and neck but this could change as the debate series progresses.

Debates have taken place in both Limerick and Kerry so far and will take place in Kilkenny and Waterford next week.

Advertisement

It is not yet known what voter numbers will be like in the elections but with a total of five candidates running, each of the candidates’ respective home counties will be sure to bring out a crowd.

Macra na Feirme National Conference

In other farm organisation news, The Macra na Feirme National Conference will take place tomorrow, Friday, October 25, in Corrin Events Centre, Fermoy, Co. Cork, from 1:30pm to 5:00pm.

This year’s conference is titled: ‘Irish Agriculture – Thinking Smart.’

Speaking at the announcement of the theme for the conference, Macra’s national president, Thomas Duffy, said: “Disruptive innovation has transformed global industries and agriculture is no exception.

The pace of change is ever increasing and what may have once seemed like a distant challenge on the horizon comes into sharp focus much quicker.

“Climate change, global trade deals, protecting reputation, consumer brands, environmental sustainability and social licences are just some of the disruptors facing Irish agriculture today.

“With change comes opportunity and Irish agriculture must anticipate and adapt to the ever-changing world.”