Getting more young farmers involved in the industry, outbreaks of bovine TB (bTB) and many local issues were highlighted by farmers at the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) hustings last night (Wednesday, October 25) in Navan, Co. Meath.

Vice presidential candidates, Alice Doyle and Pat Murphy first took to the podium to speak, followed by questions from the audience of IFA members.

This was followed by speeches and comments from the presidential candidates, Martin Stapleton and Francie Gorman.

Both candidates running for the position of deputy president mentioned that they wanted to “branch out” to younger farmers.

Pat Murphy said he would like to “brainstorm” young people, and ask “what can the IFA do for you?”.

He also mentioned more social engagement, such as organising a nationwide tractor run.

Meanwhile, both presidential candidates mentioned getting more involved with Macra and to help the association in whatever way possible.

Stapleton said:

“We have to maintain a pathway into the organisation for young farmers.”

The statements were met with some criticism from audience members, with one farmer accusing Gorman of not attending Macra meetings or not sending anyone to represent instead.

Gorman said that the farmer made a “fair” point, but that he made it “quite clear” to Macra president, Elaine Houlihan that he would be there to give any support that was needed.

Bovine TB

Concerns surrounding outbreaks of bovine TB in the country were voiced by many audience members, questioning how IFA members would help in the area.

Both Stapleton and Gorman agreed that the problem was with wildlife, including badgers and the over-population of deer.

Stapleton said that the programme for badgers has “not been put in place well enough” and that a TB forum and its proposals should be set up and running as soon as possible.

Gorman said that the deer forum needs to be “given a chance to work.”

“If they’re not going to control the deer population, then TB is going nowhere,” he said.

He highlighted how there was no funding directly attributed to it in the budget and said that the issue with the forum will be in whether the government decides to fund it or not.

He said he will call for funding “immediately” if he takes his position in office.

Local issues raised at IFA hustings

The design of the pylons set to carry the North-South Interconnector lines across Meath, Cavan and Monaghan was brought to the attention of each candidate by audience members.

According to Eirgrid, the altered size and shape of the pylons means the smallest will now be 24m in height, while the tallest will stand at 37m.

Many farmers attending the hustings insisted that the pylons should be placed underground.

Vie-presidential candidate, Pat Murphy said that whatever the general view from farmers was, that the IFA would “back them”.

Alice Doyle echoed these comments and said that she knew a subgroup within the IFA’s Environment Committee were working on the issue of pylons within different areas around the country.

She added that the sub-committee was working hard to get the “best reward” for farmers.

Martin Stapleton said that the IFA currently has a project team negotiating with ESB Networks on where the cables should go.

He said it is the aim of the IFA to put in place a national agreement on how it’s done and that he would “back farmers’ concerns”.

Gorman explained his previous work on similar issues nationwide.

He was involved with the ESB and EirGrid regarding compensation to landowners between Ratheniska and Kilkenny, for the placing of the new 110kV and 220kV overhead electric lines on their lands.

He said the IFA campaigned and “got a good deal”.

“They’re going underground in a project in north Kildare, underground in a project in Cork, and a project in the west of Ireland. There’s absolutely no reason why they can’t go underground here as well,” Gorman said.

He added that farmers affected should tell the IFA what they expect from negotiations and that the association will “back farmers”.