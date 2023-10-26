The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has said that a multi-billion euro investment, and at least two decades, will be needed to bring all waste water treatment systems up to the standard needed to protect our environment.

In its Urban Waste Water Treatment for 2022 report, the agency said that 26 towns and villages were discharging raw sewage into water courses in mid-2023, because these areas are not connected to treatment plants.

The volume of raw sewage, from the equivalent of 54,000 people, being discharged daily at these locations could fill three Olympic size swimming pools.

“Raw sewage poses an unacceptable risk to the environment and public health,” the EPA said. Areas discharging raw sewage in mid-2023 Source: EPA

New treatment plants were recently completed at two of these locations: Kerrykeel, Co. Donegal and Liscannor, Co. Clare. The report also notes that six villages were connected to new treatment plants in 2022.

Based on Uisce Éireann’s recent plans, 20 of the towns and villages discharging raw sewage will

have treatment in place by the end of 2025 and the remaining areas are expected to receive

treatment by the end of 2028.

However, the EPA said that Uisce Éireann still does not have clear plans to prevent pollution at some of the most significantly impacted water bodies, and it is vital these are resolved through its new investment plan.

The EPA said that waste water treated in 15 large towns and cities failed to meet European Union environmental protection standards.

These include the greater Dublin area, served by an overloaded plant at Ringsend that treats over 40% of Ireland’s urban waste water.

While works to upgrade treatment plants and prevent pollution are progressing in some areas, the report states that Uisce Éireann’s delays in other areas are prolonging the risks to the environment and public health.

Dr. Tom Ryan, EPA director said it is encouraging to see progress in stopping the “unacceptable practice of discharging raw sewage into our environment”.

“Waste water remains a significant pressure on Ireland’s water ways and is adversely impacting water quality.

“The pace at which Uisce Éireann is delivering improvements needs to accelerate to prevent pollution and protect water quality,” he said.

“Uisce Éireann must take the opportunity of its new investment plan for 2025 to 2029 to deliver waste water infrastructure that meets the needs of our society and protects and improves our environment into the future.

“The investment plan must prioritise resources to prevent pollution in the priority areas highlighted by the EPA,” Dr. Ryan added.

Less than half (45%) of waste water in Ireland is complying with EU treatment standards. This is expected to improve significantly to over 90% when the upgrade of Ireland’s largest treatment plant at Ringsend in Dublin is complete.

The report also noted that waste water treatment must improve in 12 towns and village to protect the freshwater pearl mussel.

The EPA said that Uisce Éireann’s failure to advance works at half of these areas is prolonging the risks to this critically endangered species.