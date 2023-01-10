Farmers will not stand for a reduction in their incomes or the destruction of their livelihoods in order to meet climate change mitigation goals, an Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) climate conference has heard.

IFA president Tim Cullinan made these remarks while addressing the association’s Farming and Climate Summit in Thomond Park in Limerick today (Tuesday, January 10).

Cullinan addressed a number of issues in his remarks, including the importation of food from countries with lower environmental standards than Ireland.

“Imports of food from Brazil into the EU increased by 47% in 2022. The reality is that reducing food production in Ireland will lead to carbon leakage as food will be produced in other countries at a higher environmental cost.”

He accused the government of being “less than honest” in confronting the issue of carbon leakage.

“The IFA recognises the climate challenge. Our members are keen to play their part. However [Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue] must be in no doubt that it cannot be at the expense of their livelihoods,” Cullinan added.

The summit was also addressed by food economist Ciaran Fitzgerald, who said that every 1% reduction in agricultural output in Ireland would wipe €240 million from the Irish economy.

“Existing methodologies and portrayals grossly understate the economic contribution of the agri-food sector. Economic misrepresentation promotes the notion of low contribution and easy replacement,” Fitzgerald commented.

“This has to change both within industry and political circles.”

He added: “The current approach completely ignores and overlooks the regional impact and actual expenditure made locally, which in the case of agriculture is significant.”

IFA director of policy and chief economist Tadhg Buckley told the summit that a range of national and EU policies is facing Irish agriculture in the years ahead, which he said have “inherent objectives of inhibiting food production rather than promoting it”.

“You’re talking circa 8% of total land area, excluding rough grazing and commonage, potentially lost to food production or undergoing a change in land use,” Buckley commented.

This land, according to Buckley, includes 115,000ha for anaerobic digestion and 68,500ha for increased afforestation rates.

“Land is already a scarce resource and the market in recent times has rocketed in anticipation of what is to come down the line. Policy makers need to tread carefully and fully understand the wider ramifications of their policies,” the IFA chief economist said.

The meeting will be addressed by Minister McConalogue later this afternoon.

After this, a discussion will be held on future policy challenges for Irish farming, featuring director of Teagasc Frank O’Mara; University College Cork’s (UCC’s) Thia Hennessy; and IFA Environment and Rural Affairs Committee chairperson Paul O’Brien.