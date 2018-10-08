‘Meeting the Challenges of Feeding Beef’ the key focus of ICSA event

‘Meeting the Challenges of Feeding Beef’ has been declared as the theme of an event set to take place tomorrow evening (Tuesday, October 9) in the midlands.

Organised by the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), the event will get underway at 8:00pm in the Mullingar Park Hotel in Co. Westmeath.

Dr. Alan Kelly – a lecturer in beef production and nutrition at University College Dublin (UCD) – is set to chair the event.

A range of speakers from across the industry have been lined and they will be giving their respective insights on the challenges of feeding beef cattle during their presentations.

The ICSA’s general secretary, Eddie Punch, will speak about the market outlook for Irish beef during these “unsettled times”.

Meanwhile, Kepak’s livestock procurement manager, Jonathan Forbes, is expected to outline his outlook for beef in 2019 and also explain the required factory specifications to farmers.

As well as this, Richard Moore from Thompsons – a leading animal feed manufacturer in Northern Ireland – will talk about feeding for performance as well as commenting on recent trial work carried out by Kepak and Thompsons.

Bruno Martin from the animal nutrition company Lallemand is also scheduled to speak at the event.