Irish MEP begins campaign for suckler cow support

Irish MEP Sean Kelly is launching a campaign to have a suckler cow support introduced under the EU’s post-2020 Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The Fine Gael MEP for Ireland South has said it comes as the European Parliament is at a crucial stage of the process towards the new CAP.

“I will be working on the Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan’s CAP proposal in the months ahead, together with my colleagues in the European Parliament and the European Council, to reach a deal on the post-2020 framework,” explained Kelly.

The leader of Fine Gael in the European Parliament emphasised the need to take account of the challenges facing Irish farmers post-Brexit.

The introduction of a specific suckler cow payment is a major priority for me, particularly if we are to sufficiently support our beef farmers against the negative impacts of Brexit.

Kelly explained that he opposes the proposed 5% budget cut.

“It is imperative that we secure a fair and adequate post-2020 budget for our farmers, with at least a continuation of the current budget level.

“This is increasingly important as costs and requirements of farmers are multiplying.”

He highlighted that farmers across Ireland and all over Europe have voiced their concerns about the unnecessary complexity of the CAP.

Simplification for farmers is a key requirement going forward and I intend to ensure this is addressed for the post-2020 CAP reform.

Kelly further emphasised the need for sufficient funds to be set aside for young farmers, to make sure farming is a viable career option for young people.