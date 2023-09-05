The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) is seeking applications for its Young Farmer Development Programme 2023/2024.

The aim of the ICOS Skillnet Co-operative and Farm Business Development Programme is to encourage and equip young farmers to get involved in their local co-operative.

Billy Goodburn, the head of learning and development with ICOS Skillnet, said that the course – which is free of charge – will build a network of young farmers and train them “in the values and important role of the co-operative structure”.

“We need to find the right young people who are willing to get involved in running co-ops in the future. This eight-month course will explore every aspect of what is involved in running and building a successful co-op.”

The course is a mix of in-person and online training after which the participants will receive a certificate of completion.

Goodburn said: “We hope to attract at least 30 good people to participate in the overall programme, and, potentially, establish a list of young farmers which could help ensure a sustainable flow of high potentials to get involved in our co-op structure.”

According to ICOS, the course will improve the capabilities of young farmers and those wishing to get involved in the farming sector or co-operative sector, while also improving their understanding of the co-op sector.

The programme is directed at young farmers, male and female, who are “decision makers or partners within the farm business”.

Suitable candidates from agri-business and other related disciplines who wish to develop their skills in the farming and co-operative sectors will also be considered.

Participants who complete the full programme will be entered into a draw to participate in an international co-operative and farm businesses as part of a study-visit programme.

Six places are available in this international programme, three for men and three for women.

Two regional information meetings on the programme have already taken place, in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, and Kilkenny, but there are two more coming up.

The Clayton Silver Springs Hotel in Cork will host the next information event at 7.30p.m this evening (Tuesday, September 5).

The final information meeting will take place on Thursday (September 7) at 7.30p.m in the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

The closing date for applications to the programme is September 28. Places will be filled on a first come, first serve basis, ICOS said.