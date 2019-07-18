ICOS Dairy Committee elects new chairperson

The chairman of Barryroe co-operative has been elected as the new chairman of the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) Dairy Committee.

Peter Fleming succeeds Jerry Long, following his election to the position of ICOS president in June.

Fleming is a dairy farmer from Timoleague, Co. Cork and has been the chairman of Barryroe Co-op since 2012 and on the board of Carbery from 2014. He is also a member of the board of Ornua.

Previously, he served as chairman of the Munster Cattle Breeding Group from 2016-2017 and as a board member of the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation. He is currently a board member of Shinagh Estates.

The ICOS Dairy Committee is responsible for the formulation of policy positions within ICOS affecting the Irish dairy sector.

The Committee consists of board representatives from the dairy processing and non-processing co-operatives.

Fleming represents Ornua Co-operative Limited on the ICOS Dairy Committee.

Commenting on his appointment, Fleming said: “I’m honoured to be elected chairman of the ICOS Dairy Committee and I look forward to working with the members of ICOS and industry stakeholders to develop new thinking and solutions for the key issues facing the Irish dairy sector.

The dairy sector is a vibrant and valuable contributor to the Irish and rural economy.

However, it is facing a number of key challenges relating to the environment, the prospect of a No-Deal Brexit, income volatility, CAP Reform and access to skilled labour.”