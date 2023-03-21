The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) has paid tribute to its former president, Con Scully, who has passed away.

Con Scully held the role in the organisation from June 1986 until September 1987.

Noting with sadness the death of Con Scully and what he described as his “ceaseless work” for family dairy farms, president of ICMSA, Pat McCormack, said that he had met Con Scully on numerous occasions through the years.

McCormack added that he was always struck by the attitude of diplomacy and determination that was exerted, and that there was a real understanding of problems and possible solutions.

“He was incredibly insightful about the real nature of what had to be addressed and how to go about that,” McCormack said.

“His work at the Milk Quota Appeals Tribunal was definitive and in many cases was the difference between individual farmers being able to keep going – it was that important. If he was arguing your case, then you had the best there was in your corner.”

Frank Allen, another ex-president of ICMSA who had worked closely with the hugely popular Clonakilty man said that Con Scully’s contributions were always marked by an easy charm and real solidarity for fellow farm families facing problems.

“He was typical of those West Cork farmers in that, while he was very engaging and easy-going, he was also absolutely committed and unswerving about doing what he thought was right – not that which was necessarily popular,” Allen said.

“In 1986, there was a fodder crisis in the west after two desperately wet summers, Con Scully launched the Farm Solidarity Fund that raised the money to get fodder from the east to the hard-pressed farms in the west.

“He had that sense of ‘Meitheal’ – the solidarity with other farmers and the duty to help. He served on the European Economic and Social Council for 12 years and he brought the exact same qualities to that that he brought to everything he did.”

Speaking for West Cork ICMSA, Eileen Calnan, said that Con Scully’s legacy was both simple and incredibly important: “He was a West Cork man through-and-through; very proud of our farms, the technical excellence and ambition of our farmers and absolutely versed in the set-up and strengths of the network of local co-ops that went under the ‘Carbery’ banner.

“He was the personification of everything that is good and right about Cork farmers and our world-renowned local dairy sector.

“There’s another champion gone, and we won’t see his likes again”, Calnan, who farms nearby outside ‘Clon’, added.

Funeral of former ICMSA president

Cornelius (Con) Scully passed away peacefully at the Mater Private Hospital in Cork yesterday (Monday March 20).

He is survived by his wife Jodie, his two children, grand children and extended family.

He will be reposing at his residence Dunowen (P85 EH95) tomorrow Wednesday, March 22 from 4:00p.m to 7:00p.m followed by prayers.

Reception will be into St. James’ Church, Ardfield on Thursday, March 23 at 11:45a.m followed by requiem mass at 12 noon.

This will be livestreamed via Ardfield/Rathbarry Parish Facebook Page. The burial will take place afterwards at Ardfield old cemetery.

May he rest in peace.