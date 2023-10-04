The Irish Beef and Lamb Association (IBLA) has stated that before farmers fill sheds with cattle or lambs, they should look for a contract from processors for what they will pay when they want stock.

The association told Agriland that contracts take away some of the “risk” for farmers by providing clarity regarding future price, leaving farmers to manage the environment and animal welfare risks.

It said that the contracts would allow farmers to calculate whether it would “pay” to take on “this massive financial risk” each year.

“If it’s not going to pay, then don’t do it. The factory is not working for nothing so why should we?” IBLA stated.

It added that Ireland is capable of feeding millions if prices were fair and that there is money in the food supply chain for everyone “except farmers”.

Advertisement

“If we don’t get paid a fair price, then stop production until we get contracts that ensure we are paid for our hard work and premium-quality beef and lamb,” the IBLA stated.

The IBLA added that suckler farmers are not being paid enough for store cattle.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue recently announced the opening of the National Beef Welfare Scheme (NBWS).

The scheme will pay suckler farmers €50/calf to enhance animal health and husbandry on suckler farms.

The scheme will incentivise suckler farmers in meal-feeding suckler calves in advance of and after weaning, and in testing for the presence of infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR) in their herds.

Advertisement

Both actions are mandatory for farmers who wish to participate in the scheme.

According to the most recent data from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF), calf registrations have surpassed the two million mark.

The data shows that suckler calf registrations are 3.6% behind 2020, with 21,128 fewer calves born to suckler cows this year.

Meanwhile, there have been 25,115 extra calves born to dairy dams, making up for the decrease in suckler calf registrations.