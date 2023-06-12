The Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) moving its Farm Machinery Show out to July was more a case of necessity due to the disruption of the previous years, yet companies such as IAM Farm Machinery will be back in force this summer.

It does look as if the trade organisation might have hit upon a winning formula because the majority of companies which attended in 2022 are gearing up for this summer’s event amongst much positive sentiment.

Strautmann features strongly

The latest company to announce its plans for the show is IAM Agricultural Machinery Ltd., of Kilkenny which intends putting on a strong display of equipment this July.

The big news is that IAM will be showing the latest Strautmann silage forage wagon, the Magnon 8 CFS series which offers what have always been regarded as premium features at a less than premium price.

Advertisement

The latest Strautman silage wagons will feature strongly at the show

According to IAM, a major feature is the compactness of the design and they are said to take up less space while offering more capacity than similar size wagons.

There are three models – the 370, 410 and 450 – and they come equipped with Strautmann’s Continuous Flow System (CFS), Flex-Load Pick Up and Exact Cut, which are said to make them easier to work with. They will be available this season. A range of Strautmann feeders will also be shown at the event

Also on show from Strautmann will be a TS-140 muck spreader which is equipped with beaters of 620mm in diameter, 12mm thick milling tines and 920mm large spreading discs which are said to ensure reliable distribution of material up to 24m.

Sprayers and mowers from IAM

Hardi sprayers will also be well represented on the stand with all the latest developments on show, including the NK range, the high-performance Mega model, the Master sprayer, as well as the advanced Aeon trailed sprayer.

Advertisement

The latest Aeon trailed sprayer from Hardi will be shown

High summer is the time to think about the approaching hedge-cutting season and IAM has this covered too with several Bomford Turner models on display, including the Hawk 7.0 and Hawk 6.0 LPH, the versatile Kestrel 5.7 and Kestrel E, and the latest Turbo flail mower. The Kestrel Evo will be one of the mid-sized hedge cutters on display from Bomford Turner

Alongside the conventional machinery, there will be the award-winning Farmdroid field robot. Sales staff from IAM will be joined by specialists from each of the manufacturers to give greater insight into matching these machines to customer requirements.

The FTMTA show will be held at Punchestown Racecourse, Co. Kildare, on July 5 and 6, 2023.