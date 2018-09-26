Hybrid barley seed winners announced

Three growers have won 5ha of Belfry hybrid barley seed courtesy of Seedtech. Seedtech announced the winners of its competition yesterday, September 25.

The winners are: Luke Cunningham, Co. Waterford;

Michael O’Neill, Co. Tipperary;

Pat Keenan, Co. Kildare.

Belfry is the newest hybrid barley variety to come onto the market. It rates at 108 for relative yield on the Department’s recommended list – the highest of all the varieties.

About the winners

Luke Cunningham runs a mixed farm – tillage, sheep and cattle – alongside his father Matt in Ardmore, Co. Waterford. He has grown Quadra hybrid barley for the last two years and intends to sow 40% of his winter barley crop in hybrid barley this year.

Luke said: “It was a pleasant surprise to win this prize; I planned on growing Bazooka and Belfry hybrid barley this year anyway so this is an added bonus.”

Along with managing a tillage and beef farm, Michael O’Neill is a busy contractor based in Cahir, Co. Tipperary.

Last year was Michael’s first year to grow hybrid barley. His crop of Bazooka yielded 4.1t/acre in the 2018 harvest. According to Michael, he has achieved better yields from hybrid barley and was “very happy to receive this prize from Seedtech”.

The final prize went to Pat Keenan. Pat runs a mixed tillage and suckler farm in Rathangan Co. Kildare. This will be Pat’s first time to grow hybrid barley and he is keen to try it.