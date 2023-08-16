As a direct drop-in replacement for diesel fuel, hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) is now coming out of the shadows as a viable alternative to fossil sourced diesel.

Circle K is the latest company to give the product greater recognition by recently announcing that it will be increasing the number of its outlets which serve this alternative fuel.

Already in use with Circle K

With the focus having been on battery-powered electric vehicles (BEV) over the last few years, the idea of recycling organic matter into fuel was confined to the sidelines, however, that now appears to be changing.

Circle K has said that its delivery fleet already utilises HVO, as do those of Musgrave and Stobart Logistics, indicating that the transport industry has a keen appetite for energy provision that does not require a huge investment in new vehicle types and the necessary supporting infrastructure. Valtra already uses HVO in the factory and each tractor is tested using the drop-in replacement

The company already has one outlet for the fuel at Dublin Port, but it is opening three more pumps of its own-branded Bio HVO100 across its network,

These new pumps are located at the following Circle K motorway service areas – Cashel, Co. Tipperary, Rathcrogue, Co. Carlow, and Fermoy, Co. Cork.

The company notes that this is the beginning of a planned expansion and it aims to be able to offer HVO across all national road routes in 2023 by adding more pumps dedicated to the fuel at key locations in the coming months.

Carbon is still crucial

Having a leading fuel supplier back the drop-in replacement for diesel fuel, coupled with the defeat of the EU’s proposal to effectively ban internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered cars earlier this year, suggests that there is a growing appreciation of the role that carbon-based fuels play in everyday life.

Yet, Circle K has not abandoned the idea of supporting BEVs, as the company is also installing extra charging points throughout its retail network.

This comes as it is reported that, in the US, Tesla is facing a class action over its claims of vehicle range and China is starting to invest in a hydrogen distribution network, in addition to its zealous promotion of BEVs.