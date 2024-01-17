The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will begin a two-week farm inspection campaign next Monday (January 22) focused on the safe management of livestock during the spring calving season.

The authority said that farmers are more likely to be tired and stressed over the coming weeks which can significantly increase the risk of them getting injured.

In the last five years, 80 people have lost their lives in farm related work activity in Ireland. Of these fatalities, 18 involved working with livestock.

Data from the HSA shows that there were 16 farming fatalities in 2023, with five of these involving livestock.

Pat Griffin, senior inspector with the HSA said that the agriculture sector can be “a hazardous working environment” and working with livestock remains “a significant trigger in work-related fatalities on Irish farms”.

Advertisement

“Farmers should review the risks, ensuring appropriate controls for safety are in place.

“Farmers should also monitor and manage their fatigue and stress levels at this time of year. These steps can prevent serious injury and even death,” he said.

Calving

Griffin said that farmers should ask themselves the following questions when working with livestock:

Is there a plan in place to minimise the risk of attack?

Has an adequate physical barrier been established between the farmer and the freshly calved cow when tagging, treating, and handling calves?

Is there adequate lighting in the yard and farm buildings?

Do you need help? Are the extra resources trained and experienced?

Are handling facilities including calving boxes adequate for your herd size?

Are you wearing arm length gloves and washable protective clothing and boots to avoid zoonotic infections during calving?

Are facilities and procedures adequate for loading and unloading animals?

The HSA inspector said that many farmers suffer serious or fatal injuries while attending to cows during calving season.

Removing newborn calves, hand milking, naval dipping and stomach tubing can all pose a risk of injury.

“Never turn your back on cows with newborn calves. The cow may perceive you as a threat and attack.

“We know that long hours and prolonged night work increases the risk of accidents during this busy time due to fatigue.

Advertisement

“We advise that if you are fatigued, you should seek assistance and get more rest.

“We encourage farmers to read our guidance and put preventative control measures in place to ensure safety on their farms during this calving season,” Griffin said.