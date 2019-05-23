How much protein does the EU produce and use?

The EU published the EU Feed Protein Balance Sheet for 2017/2018 this week. A total of 85 million tonnes of crude protein were used in the production of animal feed in the EU in this period.

The majority of this protein came from roughage – 45%. The remaining protein sources were oilseed meals – 24%; crops – 22%; other co-products – 6%; and other sources accounted for 3% of the total.

Examples of what falls into each category: Roughage – grass; maize silage; leguminous fodder;

Crops – cereals; oilseeds; pulses;

Co-products – meals from crushing soya; rapeseed; sunflower; protein rich materials that result from processed arable crops (e.g. distillers grain);

Non plant-based sources – processed animal proteins; whey; skimmed milk powder; former foodstuffs.

This is the first time that roughage has been included on the balance sheet.

Self-sufficiency

The EU’s self-sufficiency rate is high for some protein sources. The EU is 97% self-sufficient in protein products with less than 15% protein content and 92% self-sufficient in products with a protein content greater than 50%.

However, the EU is only 29% self-sufficient in products with a protein content between 30% and 50%.

The EU commission showed that the union is 100% self-sufficient in roughage and 90% self-sufficient in cereals.

91% of “other co-products” used in the production of animal feed in the EU are produced there. However, just 26% of oilseed meals come from the EU.

In total 78% of the protein sources in the EU come from the EU, while 22% of the protein sources are imported.