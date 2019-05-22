New fertiliser regulations adopted for EU market

The EU has adopted new regulations which – according to a statement from the European Council – opens up new possibilities for production and marketing on a large scale.

Continuing, the council explained that the regulation harmonises requirements for fertilisers produced from phosphate minerals and from organic or secondary raw materials in the EU.

The rules were adapted yesterday, Tuesday, May 21.

The regulation sets limits for a range of contaminants, such as cadmium, contained in mineral fertilisers.

According to the council, the new rules will ensure that only fertilisers that meet high quality and safety EU-wide requirements and standards can be sold freely across the EU.

According to the new rules, the contaminants in EU phosphate fertilising products, such as cadmium, can potentially pose a risk to human, animal or plant health, to safety or to the environment.

According to the statement, the new rules will boost the production and use of phosphate fertilisers with low cadmium content and of organic fertilisers and will provide a greater choice to farmers oriented towards a more environment-friendly agriculture.

Manufacturers of fertilisers that do not bear the CE marking will still have the possibility of placing them on their national market.