Derogation: ‘We can’t have a repeat of what happened in Holland’

It has been stressed that Ireland can not have “a short, sharp cut off with a nitrate derogation as happened in Holland in 2018 when 200,000 cows had to be culled within 14 months”.

This is according to the vice president of the Agricultural Consultants’ Association, Tom Canning, who made the comments as he was speaking at an Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Nitrates Derogation Review meeting in the Ardboyne Hotel Navan, Co. Meath, tonight Wednesday, May 22.

Continuing, Canning noted: “The future of nitrates derogation is currently under review and there is a real possibility that we may not have a derogation after 2021.”

He explained that the slurry exports area “is being looked at very closely at the moment” where farmers are exporting slurry to stay below the 170kg/N/Ha limit.

He believes “that is under real pressure at the moment to try and retain it”.

I believe we need to have a definitive answer on where we’re going with nitrates derogation.

He further noted: “We can’t have that because if you take a farmer that has built up their place to milk 150 cows and has done all the projections and borrowed the money and suddenly they’re forced to cut back to 100 cows.

“You can imagine the financial complications, the head implications and the stresses this would cause on farmers. It could be horrendous,” he remarked.

Concluding, Canning said: “We need to have a definitive picture for our farmers going forward.”