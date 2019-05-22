Supermac’s to spend €40 million on Irish farm produce in 2019

The Irish-owned family chain of restaurants – Supermac’s – has announced that it is projecting a spend of €40 million on Irish farm produce in 2019.

The managing directior of Supermac’s, Pat McDonagh, has said: “We are strongly committed to Irish farmers and the farming community in general.”

A statement from the company has revealed that it will open a new restraunt in its latest plaza in Kinnegad in two weeks’ time.

New store openings are “a big factor” in the increased spend, according to the statement.

We will be opening further outlets throughout the year and this will bring our total number of outlets to almost 120 across the country.

“We are over 40 years in business and since we started in Ballinasloe in 1978 we have always looked to local suppliers wherever possible, be that for farm produce or construction materials.

Advertisement

“Since we introduced our fresh range of beef and chicken products, customers have indicated that quality, taste and traceability are key factors when they are choosing their food.

We still have some of the same suppliers that we had 35 years ago and that depth of relationship and the trust built up over the years is key to the success of our fresh range.

Supermac’s is Ireland’s largest indigenous quick service restaurant chain. The franchise currently has over 116 outlets across the Republic and Northern Ireland.

Supermac’s also operates the Papa John’s Pizza brand and SuperSubs which provide Supermac’s customers with additional healthy options.