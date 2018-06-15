How many self-propelled forage harvesters are sold each year?

Ever wonder how many (new) self-propelled forage harvesters are sold in the Republic of Ireland each year?

The Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) compiles figures based on the number of new machines registered (i.e. issued with a vehicle registration number and accompanying number plate) each year.

Its data shows, for example, that 2017 was an especially busy year, with 38 new machines registered. Registrations had increased reasonably consistently from a figure of just 22 back in 2012.

So far this year (2018), 29 new self-propelled forage harvesters have been registered.

This figure may yet increase. Why? Even though most or all of this year’s expected new machines are already in the country (first-cut silage is nearly complete in many areas), some of this year’s arrivals might not yet have been registered.

It’s also possible, of course, that a small number of new machines are still en-route to Ireland or might land in time for the maize harvesting campaign later in the year.

Advertisement

In any case, the situation (as it currently stands) is outlined in this table (below).

Registrations of new self-propelled forage harvesters (Republic of Ireland): 2012: 22 units

22 units 2013: 24 units

24 units 2014: 26 units

26 units 2015: 35 units

35 units 2016: 32 units

32 units 2017: 38 units

38 units 2018: 29 units (up to the end of May) Data source: FTMTA

Most powerful machine

The most powerful self-propelled forage harvester on the island of Ireland (north or south) is a Krone BiG X 1100; there are more than one of these in Ireland at present.

The newest such machine – sold by Dunleer-based McGee Farm Machinery – is owned by contractor Brian Horner (based in north Co. Down). His older BiG X 1100 was actually traded in against the new unit (pictured above).