How many self-propelled forage harvesters are sold each year?
Ever wonder how many (new) self-propelled forage harvesters are sold in the Republic of Ireland each year?
The Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) compiles figures based on the number of new machines registered (i.e. issued with a vehicle registration number and accompanying number plate) each year.
Its data shows, for example, that 2017 was an especially busy year, with 38 new machines registered. Registrations had increased reasonably consistently from a figure of just 22 back in 2012.
So far this year (2018), 29 new self-propelled forage harvesters have been registered.
This figure may yet increase. Why? Even though most or all of this year’s expected new machines are already in the country (first-cut silage is nearly complete in many areas), some of this year’s arrivals might not yet have been registered.
It’s also possible, of course, that a small number of new machines are still en-route to Ireland or might land in time for the maize harvesting campaign later in the year.
In any case, the situation (as it currently stands) is outlined in this table (below).
- 2012: 22 units
- 2013: 24 units
- 2014: 26 units
- 2015: 35 units
- 2016: 32 units
- 2017: 38 units
- 2018: 29 units (up to the end of May)
Data source: FTMTA
Most powerful machine
The most powerful self-propelled forage harvester on the island of Ireland (north or south) is a Krone BiG X 1100; there are more than one of these in Ireland at present.
The newest such machine – sold by Dunleer-based McGee Farm Machinery – is owned by contractor Brian Horner (based in north Co. Down). His older BiG X 1100 was actually traded in against the new unit (pictured above).
The latest incarnation of the BiG X 1100 is capable of delivering 1,078hp; this muscle is supplied by a hefty V12 MAN D2862 engine. Even in ‘Eco’ mode, it still churns out 636hp.