Hogan visits Beotanics – the company bringing sweet potatoes from Kilkenny to the world

Beotanics – an Irish company which supplies seeds and roots for niche food products worldwide – is investing €1 million in a new research and development centre at its headquarters in Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny.

Owned by Pat Fitzgerald, Beotanics is a spin out from Pat’s business originally set up in 1990 and has led the way in Europe in the development of niche crops such as sweet potato, yacon and wasabi.

Beotanics has been invested in sweet potato research since 2006 and last year AgriLand visited a sweet potato crop grown by O’Shea farms in Teagasc’s Kildalton Agricultural College. Seed and agronomy advice were provided by Beotanics.

Since Beotanics invested in sweet potato production consumption of the crop has grown by more than tenfold.

€1 million investment

The €1 million investment will allow Beotanics to work on a further series of crops by applying traditional breeding techniques and levaraging international breeder collaborations which has been a key part of the company’s success to date. At present Beotanics employs 43 people

A plant science laboratory, quarantine and research and development greenhouse will all be part of the new plan.

European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Phil Hogan visited Beotanics today (April 24) and met with Pat and Nóírín Fitzgerald.

“Beotanics is now a key Irish player on the international stage in discovering new ways to feed the planet, improve human health, balance resources, enhance biodiversity and reduce the environmental impact of crop production.

It is a true example of a firm which is acting local and thinking global and by doing so providing locally innovative, viable and sustainable Rural Development alternatives.

“It is growing the Irish rural economy on the strength of Irish environmental factors,” Commissioner Hogan commented.

He added: “Their work showcases Ireland and Europe as a leading global innovator in producing crops in a natural, transparent and fair way, to enhance taste, appearance and nutritional value.”

Advertisement

Business worldwide

Beotanics is both working with and visiting growers and farmers in Ireland, Hawaii, the middle east, Africa, the Caribbean, the USA, Portugal, Netherlands, Germany, Japan and other European countries.

Donald Black, manager, Core Unit, Enterprise Ireland added that the new research and development centre “demonstrates Beotanics’ highly innovative culture which has allowed the company to grow its reputation internationally in niche food production and horticultural expertise”.

‘We want to be the go-to experts’

Owner Pat Fitzgerald stated: “We want to be the go-to experts for our chosen crops and targeted evolving food ingredients and new variety development with added nutrition and bio-actives.

The future of food is readjusting to become more plant-based. We’ve specialised in plant production development for over 25 years and this is a necessary natural progression for the business.

“Everything we do comes from a social need. We’re pro-balance. We want to bring more complimentary options into the food chain that are vegetable and plant-based and widen the Irish and European opportunity in crop production rotations.

Our plant science, agronomy and food teams collaborate to harness and optimise what nature offers and deliver and support it in the best possible way.

“Our own and our international network of plant scientists are discovering and developing plant varieties with exceptional ingredients potential then working with growers and farmers for local adaptation.

Our food scientists will add further to what we do by optimising that plants natural potential into high-value food ingredients.

“Beotanics is passionate about sourcing and cultivating rare or forgotten crops and crop varieties that have latent potential,” FitzGerald added.