Kerry teenager dies in quad bike accident

A teenage boy has lost his life yesterday, Tuesday, April 23, after a quad bike accident that occurred last week.

Following the accident, which occurred on Tuesday, April 16, at Ballygamboon, Castlemaine, the 14-year-old boy was taken to University Hospital Tralee, before later being airlifted to Temple St. Children’s Hospital, where he passed away.

Confirming the death to AgriLand, Gardaí described the death as “sudden”.

Gardaí added that the purpose of the investigation is to submit a report to the coroner’s office adding that that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been informed of the incident.

Wicklow fatality

Also yesterday, Gardaí confirmed that they were investigating a farm-related death that occurred in Co. Wicklow earlier this month.

On Thursday, April 11, at around 12:15pm, a farmer was knocked unconscious while tending to cattle; he was airlifted to the Mater Hospital in Dublin where he later died, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed to AgriLand.

Inspections

Meanwhile, the HSA recently announced that it is beginning an “intensive” inspection campaign, focusing on tractors and farm machinery, from yesterday, Tuesday, April 23.