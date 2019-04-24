Applications open for Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme

The Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan, has today, Wednesday, April 24, announced the opening of applications for the Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme in 2019.

The aim of the new scheme is to encourage local communities to engage with her department in relation to the conservation of raised bog Special Areas of Conservation, Natural Heritage Areas and other raised bog areas.

This follows a successful pilot phase in 2018 in which 14 community groups were supported in their peatland initiatives.

Events;

Education programmes;

Promotions;

Exhibitions;

Local area improvements;

The development of conservation/management plans;

Amenity and local bog area improvements;

Invasive species control near/within raised bog areas. According to a statement from Minister Madigan’s department, the scheme will support a diverse range of initiatives including:

Kilteevan Tidy Towns Committee received funding of €17,000 from the department to develop a walking trail around Kilteevan bog in Co. Roscommon and for the installation of signage and bat boxes.

Kilteevan Tidy Towns Chairperson, Ms. Eileen Fahey said the scheme was “very positive”.

The funding was of enormous benefit to our community and peatlands area. There is a major increase in the number of people walking the area and it has increased awareness around biodiversity on our boglands.

We have had many enquiries about hosting educational tours for primary school children and had many positive comments about the peace and tranquility of the area.

“We were very lucky to have had the support and guidance of the National Parks and Wildlife Service staff, she concluded.