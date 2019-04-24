Auction report: Shovels and crawlers from bygone days change hands

Saturday, April 13, saw over 80 vintage and classic tractors/machines offered for sale at an auction in Carrington, Lincolnshire, England.

The sale involved the so-called Crawford Collection. It was conducted by Cheffins.

This report focuses on some of the plant/construction equipment that went under the hammer.

In an accompanying article, we look at how some of the tractors fared on the day.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

Advertisement

All hammer/sale prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%.

Prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.