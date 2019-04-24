Ulster Wool and NSA to host joint meeting for sheep farmers

Ulster Wool and the National Sheep Association (NSA) are to host a joint meeting for sheep farmers to give an update on its work and industry developments.

The evening will be chaired by Jayne Harkness-Bones, joint depot manager at Ulster Wool, who will be a familiar face to many in the industry locally.

Edward Adamson, NSA development officer, and Ulster Wool chairman Brendan Kelly will also feature as guest speakers on the night.

This will be an opportunity for sheep farmers to be updated on both organisations work in representing sheep farmers in Northern Ireland as well as programmes such as the Ulster Wool new entrants scheme.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, May 2 at The Mellon Country Inn, Omagh, Co. Tyrone. Doors will open at 7:30pm for a 8:00pm start. A warm buffet food will follow.

Ulster Wool, based in Antrim, is a joint venture between British Wool and Ulster Wool Growers; an Ulster farmer’s co-operative.

It collects, grades, sells and promotes Ulster wool on behalf of producers to the international wool textile industry for use in flooring, furnishings and apparel.