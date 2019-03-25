Historic prototype JCB Fastrac is going ‘under the hammer’

A very noteworthy ‘prototype‘ tractor will go under the hammer tomorrow (Tuesday, March 26).

This Fastrac (pictured below) will be among the many lots to be sold at a JCB-organised auction – run by AMS (Asset Management Services) Auctions. But it’s not just any Fastrac; it’s one of the early prototype units.

According to outlet Agri Machinery News, this example was built in 1989 and is known as ‘Prototype 5’ or ‘P5’. It was, apparently, the first turbocharged Fastrac to be built.

Like other prototype versions, this tractor has a flat windscreen and an after-market air-conditioning unit fitted (the ungainly-looking box on the roof).

The purchaser will also reportedly get a barrage of prototype parts (included in the same lot).

Current line-up

The Fastrac has gone through several iterations since 1989, of course.

The range now comprises three 4000 Series tractors from 175hp to 235hp, with a top speed of 60kph, multi-mode four-wheel steering and ‘active’ suspension all round.

The two-model Fastrac 8000 Series (from 306hp to 348hp) is capable of 70kph.

Interestingly, the last 3000 Series model (pictured below, sandwiched between its 4000 and 8000 Series counterparts) rolled off the assembly line last year.

In any case, the aforementioned prototype is just one of many lots destined to go under the hammer at tomorrow’s auction.

No buyer’s premium will apply. However, prices will be subject to VAT (20%). All items will be “sold as seen”. No warranty will be implied or given.

The catalogue is home to a varied selection of machines, attachments, wheels/tyres and components – the latter including some engines, gearboxes and axles. There are even complete cabs up for grabs.

Interestingly, there are 11 cars in the mix – mostly Vauxhall Insignia models (presumably ex-company vehicles). And, to keep punters guessing, there are even two motorcycles on the list.