Minister of State with responsibility for farm safety Martin Heydon, has called on farmers to prioritise farm safety as they prepare for the spring calving season.

Health and Safety Authority (HSA) data shows that attacks by a cow with a calf account for a third of all fatalities involving livestock.

Cows with calves were involved in more fatal incidents than bulls over the 10-year period of 2013-2023.

Statistics also show that older people are particularly vulnerable when it comes to livestock, with livestock accounting for over a quarter of fatalities among farmers over-65-years-old.

Minister Heydon has urged all farmers to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and everyone working on their farms.

The minister asked farmers to take time to assess potential hazards and risks around the farmyard and farm, saying: “Time spent managing farm safety is time well spent.

“Cows will naturally be anxious at calving time and will defend their calves, not just after giving birth, but throughout the grazing season in the case of suckler cows,” he said.

“We must be conscious of the risks when working with cows, even those we consider to be quiet animals. Keeping a barrier such as a gate between yourself and the cow when treating or tagging the calf is an important measure to prevent an attack,” Minister Heydon added.

“As our mobility reduces with age, I would urge older farmers this calving season to avoid situations where they may not be able to react in time to avoid an incident and to reach out for help when the need arises.”

The minister also drew attention to long working hours during calving season, saying that tiredness can increase the risk of an incident.

“Good planning and preparation in advance of the calving season helps improve efficiencies and helps reduce the risk of an incident,” he said.

Minister Heydon reminded farmers of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme, which has a higher rate of payment of 60% for an expanded range of farm safety-related investments including: calving gates, livestock monitoring cameras, and handling facilities such as cattle crushes.

HSA calving season inspections

The HSA is currently in the middle of a safety inspection campaign related to calving season.

The campaign began last Monday (January 22) and was expected to last for two weeks. It focuses on safe management of livestock during the spring calving season.

The HSA said that farmers are more likely to be tired and stressed over the coming weeks which can significantly increase the risk of getting injured.

Pat Griffin, senior inspector with the HSA, said that the agriculture sector can be “a hazardous working environment” and working with livestock remains “a significant trigger in work-related fatalities on Irish farms”.

“Farmers should review the risks, ensuring appropriate controls for safety are in place. Farmers should also monitor and manage their fatigue and stress levels at this time of year. These steps can prevent serious injury and even death,” Griffin said.