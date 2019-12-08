Here’s a reminder of the latest jobs in the agri-sector

A wide-range of jobs, requiring various different skill sets, are included among the job bulletins this week on AgriRecruit.

With everything from account managers, part-time farm workers and health and safety advisors, odds are that one of them will appeal to you. To learn more about any of these jobs, including how to apply, visit AgriRecruit.

Account Manager

Tama, the global crop packaging market leader, is recruiting for a sales account manager for the Irish market, ideally based in/around the Connacht/Ulster areas (but not essential).

Joining the Tama UAT Ireland team, this role is responsible for customer sales and account management, product support and end-user pull through sales to a defined set of customers in Ireland.

The ideal candidate should have some sales account management experience with a strong commercial awareness, combined with the motivation to forge a career in the agricultural industry. Click here for more information

Part-Time Farm Worker

A Co. Meath enterprise is seeking a farm hand, required to work with the owner in operating a small farm hold.

The applicant must be experienced in herding and feeding cattle, and be able to operate farm machinery. The available position is for three to four days per week. Click here for more information

Health And Safety Advisor

The Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) Northern Ireland is seeking to hire a health and safety advisor / higher scientific officer for its Belfast office in Co. Antrim.

Completed application forms must be returned to arrive not later than 12:00pm on Friday, December 13. Click here for more information

Principle Scientific Officer

The AFBI is also looking to recruit a principle scientific officer (head of monogastric research) for its Hillsborough campus, in Co. Down.

Further appointments may be made from this competition should AFBI positions become vacant which have similar duties and responsibilities.

Completed application forms must be returned to arrive not later than 12:00pm on Friday, January 3, 2020. Click here for more information

AHV Area Sales Representatives

AHV International is an innovative fast growing scale-up animal health company that creates and supplies new concept products using a new science which reduces the need for antibiotics in the agricultural sector, according to the firm.

Due to recent expansion, which has been driven by customer demand, the company needs to employ area sales representatives for counties Armagh, Derry and Monaghan.

Key responsibilities for these roles include: maintaining current clients; acquiring new clients; obtaining a good understanding of products to be able to explain to customers; liaising with office staff; and managing product and stock levels.

Key requirements for the jobs include: an understanding of dairy farming; a practical way of thinking; being confident to develop relationships with farmers; and a full valid driving licence. At least one year’s sales experience is also desired but not essential.

Yard Manager

Wicklow Calf Company is currently recruiting for a yard manager to join its team and run the firm’s farm in Wicklow.

Key responsibilities in the role include: feeding stock; feeding calves; bedding stock; sorting calves; loading and unloading trucks; and delegating yard duties.

Requirements for the role include: a previous background working in the farming industry; an ability to work autonomously; an ability to work towards and achieving targets; and being able to work six days per week and one Sunday per month. Click here for more information

Sales Representative

In addition, Wicklow Calf Company wishes to hire a sales representative to join a team that specialises in sales nationwide.

The position’s responsibilities include: direct selling to farmers; developing and managing relationships with new clients; client meetings and presentations where required; and presenting solutions and information to clients.

Requirements for the job include: a previous background working in the farming industry; an ability to work autonomously; an ability to work towards and achieving targets; a proven track record of working in sales; and a third-level degree. Click here for more information

Milk Recording Technician

Finally, this week, Progressive Genetics is seeking a number of milk recording technicians in all areas of the country, with a particular demand to fill this role in the areas of Kilkenny, Waterford and Monaghan.

The role will be mainly part time, performing farm visits in your local area during morning and evening milkings.

Full training will be provided, while candidates will be expected to have a full driver’s licence. Click here for more information