The Irish Hereford Breed Society hosted the National Hereford Show for 2021 last Sunday, September 12.

The event took place on the grounds of the Annaharvey Equestrian Centre, Tullamore, Co. Offaly and the Hereford Champion for 2021 was crowned on the day.

There were a total of 110 entries made for the cattle classes. Here are the winners of each of the classes:

Hereford champions by class

National Pedigree Registered Hereford Supreme Champion:

Tom and Paddy Hickey, Ballydehob, Co. Cork. Free Town Peerless, Sire: Mara Humorous, Dam: Free Town Benign.

National Pedigree Registered Hereford Reserve Champion:

Raymond and Veronica Vere Hunt, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. HERBERRY 1 LUCY RAY ET Sire: DENDOR 1 KOHINOOR PP, Dam: GOULDINGPOLL 1 LUCY 641.

Junior Young Handler:

1st – Jack O’Connor, Co. Limerick;

2nd – Padraig Jones, Co. Wexford;

3rd – Paul Bohan, Co. Leitrim; Junior Young Handler winner Jack O’Connor with judge James Irvine

Senior Young Handler:

1st – Niall Jones, Co. Wexford;

2nd – Mark Hyland, Co. Leitrim;

3rd – Katie Mariga, Co. Cork. Senior Young Handler winner Niall Jones with judge James Irvine

National Pedigree Registered Hereford Cow in-calf with her own natural calf not more than 11-months-old at foot. Born on/before June 30, 2018:

1st – T.and A. Fitzgerald, Mount Temple, Moate, Co. Westmeath. Griananpoll 1 Orange Sire: Dorepoll 1 93N Nationwide, Dam: Grianan Orange H494.

2nd – Brian Duignan, Shancor, Cornafean, Co. Cavan. Corlismorepoll 1 Esta 734, Sire: Grianan firecracker, Dam: Corlismore Sharon Esta.

3rd – Michael Bird, Millfarm, Dunlever, Trim, Co. Meath. Dunlever Juliet, IE281413390313, 2016-03-24, Sire: Knockmountagh Tarzan , Dam: Knockmountagh Juliet. Senior Cow and Calf winners.

National Pedigree Registered Hereford Cow or Heifer with calf at foot or scanned in-calf born between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019:

1st – John Jones, Pallas, Gorey, Co. Wexford. Airhill Rufus, Sire: TRILLICK PAUL, Dam: AIRHILL KOBO.

2nd – Christine Drumm, Crowenstown, Delvin, Co. Westmeath. Crowenstown Prettymaid 2, 372223810210009, March 2, 2019, Sire: Cill Cormaic Kasper, Dam: Allowdale Prettymaid 557. Junior Cow and Calf winners.

National Pedigree Registered Hereford Heifer born on/between July 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019:

1st – Tommy and Maura Cregan, Tullaha, Broadford, Co.Limerick. Coisceim Missy, Sire: COISCEIM KING, Dam: COISCEIM JASMIN.

2nd – Kieran Mariga, Coolaha, Youghal, Co. Cork. Allowdale Curly Cadenza, September 20, 2019, Sire: Allowdale Rory 594, Dam: Allowdale Curly Capri.

3rd – Kenton Crowe, Curraun, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Kilsunny Lass Robyn, Sire: KYE HOTSPUR 783, Dam: KILSUNNY LASS KALEY. 2019-born heifer winner

National Pedigree Registered Hereford Heifer born on/between January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020:

1st – John Boyd, Woodbrook, Carrick On Shannon, Co. Roscommon. Laphoil Joy, Sire: Kilsunny Goliath, Dam: Borin Bella 3.

2nd – Sinéad Conry, Rathnollag, Ballinagare, Castlerea, Roscommon. Rathnollag Queen B 868, Sire: Trillick George, Dam: Castleroberts Stephanie.

3rd – Gerard Kenny, Islandbrack, Boherbue, Mallow, Co. Cork. Coisceim Minnie, Sire: Lisnalurg Celtic, Dam: Gurteragh Linsey. January-June 2020-born heifer winner

National Pedigree registered Hereford Heifer born on/between July 1, 2020 and August 31, 2020:

1st – T&A Fitzgerald, Mount Temple, Moate, Co. Westmeath. Grianan Orange V911, 372223154990911, 2020-08-05, Sire: Grianan Parker, Dam: Grianan Orange O725.

2nd – Michael Molloy, Clonlyon Glebe, Belmont, Birr, Co. Offaly. Moyclare Rose 49, 372223914670488, 2020-07-09, Sire: Free town Nadal , Dam: Moyclare Rose 34TH.

3rd – Aidan Mc Cabe, Lisaderg, Cootehill, Co. Cavan. Drumgoon Hill Roxy 200, Sire: Haven Kingpin , Dam: Drumgoon Hill Roxy.

National Pedigree registered Hereford Heifer born on/between September 1, 2020 and November 30, 2020:

1st – Raymond and Veronica Vere Hunt, Ballyherberry Farm, Dualla, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. HERBERRY 1 LUCY RAY ET, Sire: DENDOR 1 KOHINOOR PP, Dam: GOULDINGPOLL 1 LUCY 641.

National Pedigree registered Hereford Heifer born on/after December 1, 2020:

1st – Michael O’ Keeffe, Gurteragh, Newmarket, Co. Cork. Drominarigle 1 Grace 945, Sire: Panmure 1 Henry, Dam: Drominarigle 1 Sydney 611′

2nd – Mark Hyland, Corrawallen, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. Hillockpoll 1 Holly, Sire: Normanton 1 Laertes ET, Dam: Hillockpoll 1 Ann.

3rd – Brian Duignan, Shancor, Cornafean, Co. Cavan. SHANCORPOLL 1 OLL1 URSA, Sire: Sollpoll 1 Kentucky kid , Dam: Corlismore poll 1 Esta 734. National Pedigree registered Hereford Heifer born on/after 01/12/2020 winner

National Pedigree Registered Hereford Heifer of the Year Champion:

1st – Raymond and Veronica Vere Hunt, Ballyherberry Farm, Dualla, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. HERBERRY 1 LUCY RAY ET, Sire: DENDOR 1 KOHINOOR PP, Dam: GOULDINGPOLL 1 LUCY 641.

Reserve Champion: T. and A. Fitzgerald, Mount Temple, Moate, Co. Westmeath. Grianan Orange V911, Sire: Grianan Parker, Dam: Grianan Orange O725.

National Pedigree Registered Hereford Female Champion:

Champion: Raymond and Veronica Vere Hunt, Ballyherberry Farm, Dualla, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. HERBERRY 1 LUCY RAY ET, Sire: DENDOR 1 KOHINOOR PP, Dam: GOULDINGPOLL 1 LUCY 641.

Reserve Champion: T. and A. Fitzgerald, Mount Temple, Moate, Co. Westmeath. Grianan Orange V911, Sire: Grianan Parker, Dam: Grianan Orange O725.

National Pedigree Registered Hereford Bull born on/between January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020:

1st – Alan Gibbons, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon. Rockbrook 1 Drover, Sire: Solpoll 1 Handsome, Dam: Rockbrook 1 May.

2nd – Basil Arnold, Mullaghdoo, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan. Mullaghdoo Frank, Sire: Gageboro Morgan, Dam: Mullaghdoo Noelle.

3rd – Sinéad Conry, Rathnollag, Ballinagar,e Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. Rathnollag Prince, Sire: Border Russell R56, Dam: Border Queen R73.

National Pedigree Registered Hereford Bull born on/between July 1, 2020 and August 31, 2020:

1st – Hugh P. Murray. Beechlodge, Parkwood, Moate, Co. Westmeath. Newland Denzel, Sire: Smithston Darby, Dam: Newland Val.

2nd – Aidan Mc Cabe, Lisaderg, Cootehill, Co. Cavan. Drumgoon Hill Rodge, 372219323590202, 2020-08-11, Sire: Allowdale Rambo 738, Dam: Drumgoon Hill Joy

3rd – T. and A. Fitzgerald, Mount Temple, Moate, Co. Westmeath. Grianan Vancouver, Sire: Grianan Parker, Dam: Grianan Orange L618.

National Pedigree Registered Hereford Bull born on/between September 1, 2020 and November 30, 2020:

1st – Hugh P. Murray, Beechlodge Parkwood, Moate, Co. Westmeath. Newland Dale, Sire: Blackwater Lad, Dam: Newland Lolli.

2nd – Kenton Crowe, Curraun, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Aughakil 1 Paddington, Sire: Solpoll 1 Lawman , Dam: Aughakil Adeji.

3rd – Michael and Ciaran Kinahan, Kilcurley, Tubber, Moate, Co. Westmeath. Tullyview Viktor, Sire: Allowdale Rambo 738, Dam: Grianan Orange R 793.

National Pedigree Registered Hereford Bull born on/after December 1, 2020:

Edwin and Robert Jones, Riverside, Keenagh, Co. Longford. Keenagh Mr. Right, Sire: Keenagh L-Jay, Dam: Keenagh Llsa. Class 13 winner

National Pedigree Registered Hereford Bull of the Year Champion:

Hugh P. Murray. Beechlodge, Parkwood, Moate, Co. Westmeath. Newland Denzel, Sire: Smithston Darby, Dam: Newland Val.

Reserve Champion: Hugh P. Murray, Beechlodge Parkwood, Moate, Co. Westmeath. Newland Dale, Sire: Blackwater Lad, Dam: Newland Lolli.

National Senior Pedigree Registered Hereford Bull Born before December 31, 2019:

Tom and Paddy Hickey, Skehanore, Ballydehob, Co. Cork. Free Town Peerless, Sire: Mara Humorous, Dam: Free Town Benign.

National Pedigree Registered Hereford Male Champion:

Champion: Tom and Paddy Hickey, Skehanore, Ballydehob, Co. Cork. Free Town Peerless, Sire: Mara Humorous, Dam: Free Town Benign.

Reserve Champion: Alan Gibbons, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon. Rockbrook 1 Drover, Sire: Solpoll 1 Handsome, Dam: Rockbrook 1 May.

