The Kilvilcorris Charolais herd hosted its first ‘production sale’ of pedigree-registered Charolais heifers at Tullamore Mart, Co. Offaly on Friday, September 10.

The sale consisted of two in-calf heifers, 18 heifers ready for service and 10 weanling heifers, and saw an 80% clearance rate with 24 heifers sold on the evening.

Speaking to Agriland following the sale, PJ Ryan from the Kilvilcorris Charolais herd noted the top price on the evening was €10,200 and the average price of the heifers sold was just above €4,000. Lot 10: Kilvilcorris Pink. This heifer made €10,200

Lot 26: Kilvilcorris Rosalie. This heifer made €6,000

Lot 7: Kilvilcorris Phoenix 2. This heifer made €5,600

The heifer which made the top price at the sale, also had a full sister at the sale, Lot 26, an 11-month-old heifer, which made €6,000.

Commenting on the sale, PJ outlined: “It worked very well and, overall, it went very smoothly. There was a great show of stock on the evening and everyone was very happy with what they saw.”

He explained that buyers on the evening consisted of both existing breeders and new breeders. He noted that one particular new breeder bought four of the better heifers at the sale. Lot 8: Kilvilcorris Pam. This heifer made €5,000

Lot 21: Kilvilcorris Riches. This heifer made €5,500

Lot 4: Kilvilcorris Olena ET. This heifer made €5,500

Commenting on trends being observed in the pedigree beef sector, PJ said: “What we are seeing at bull sales is that suckler farmers are becoming more particular about the bull they buy and want a good-quality bull.”

PJ believes this is becoming increasingly important among suckler farmers “because they realise they really have to hit the top end of the market with their weanlings to be making a profit out of them.”

The market is there for quality heifers and bulls, but the average pedigree stock wouldn’t be going as good.

Concluding, PJ outlined: “The same goes with heifers, there’s no money out of average-quality purebred stock. You need to aim to be at the top end of the scale.”

