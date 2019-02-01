Here are the latest job opportunities in the agriculture sector

There are several opportunities for employment in the agricultural sector at the moment – below is just a handful that might catch the eye of those looking to work in agri-business, machinery retail, and other areas.

Regional sales representative

Dairy technology manufacturer Dairymaster is in the market for a regional sales representative for the Kildare, Westmeath and Offaly region.

Dairymaster says the position is ideal for those who are dynamic, innovative and customer focused.

The company’s ideal candidate should be able to communicate with farmers about the latest technology it has available, which, the company says makes dairy farming more profitable, enjoyable and sustainable.

Dairymaster is also looking for regional sales representatives for individual counties – i.e., one job for Kildare and one job for Tipperary.

The company says that the same skills and personalities are ideal for all three positions.

Milk recorder

Progressive Genetics Co-op Society is looking to add to its team of milk recorders, and is hoping to find an enthusiastic person to provide EDIY milk recording in the Meath and Louth area.

The main responsibilities of the position will include: organising and setting up milk recording in a large number of herds in the area; maintaining equipment; ensuring quality of service, and ensuring all farms are serviced in a timely and efficient manner.

The successful applicant should have: excellent work ethic; good communication abilities; the ability to work remotely; and a full, clean driver’s licence.

Geary’s Garage

Geary’s Garage, a John Deere dealer serving Limerick and Clare, is looking to fill several positions, including a number of agri-technician roles.

These roles involve providing service repairs and maintenance work, and will require someone who is energetic, has pride in their work, and is comfortable working in a team or on one’s own.

Geary’s Garage is also looking for a sales person for their branch in Kilmeedy, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick – a position that will involve selling new and used agricultural equipment.

One year or more of equipment sales experience, and a familiarity with John Deere products, are among the requirements.

The same branch of the business has a vacancy for a business manager with three years experience and education to accounting technician level.

The Clarecastle, Co. Clare, branch of Geary’s Garage is looking for a service administrator, who will be expected to maximise administrative efficiency.

Finally, that same branch of the business is looking to fill two other vacancies – parts department manager and parts department assistant.