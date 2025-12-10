Helping to secure optimal herd breeding performance on a west Cork dairy farm

Tadhg O’Mahoney milks 135 spring calving cows at Camus close to the town of Clonakilty in Co. Cork.

He said: “We always have 60 cows calving during January. And we try to have the calving season wrapped up by the end of March.

“It’s very much a family business. I work closely with my wife Bríd, sons Uinseann and Brehon plus my daughter Cait."

According to Tadhg, there is always "plenty of help" on the farm.

This means that I can milk cows that are empty during the winter months, prior to them being sold," he explained.

“As a consequence, we are supplying milk to the creamery throughout the year.

“Currently, the cows are averaging between 460-470kg of milk solids."

Tracesure boluses

Tadhg has traditionally used Tracesure boluses so has to ensure that his cows are receiving the requisite levels of trace minerals at all times.

He explained: “There are too many variations within grass-based systems, which can determine the levels of trace minerals the cows are actually receiving."

He added that changes in weather and soil type around the farm stand out in this regard.

“I also found that after calving there was a tinge in the coat of the cows after calving, which I couldn’t shake off for a few years," Tadhg said.

“But since changing to the Tracesure boluses, I have found that the dullness in the cows’ coat just fades away within a few short weeks after calving and they are ready for the new breeding season.

“Since committing to the Tracesure boluses, we have found that the calves are born with lots of energy and vitality.”

Tadgh noted that it has been the traditional practice on the farm to vaccinate the cows and breeding heifers for leptospirosis and bolus them with the Tracesure on the same day.

“This is an integral part of our management of the cows prior to the start of each new breeding season," he said.

Tadgh’s commitment to securing the highest possible breeding performance from his cows is working: the current calving index for the herd is 370 days.

New bolus range

Tracesure Advanced’s Mark O’Brien was a recent visitor to the Clonakilty farm.

His arrival coincided with the Irish launch of the new Tracesure Advanced bolus range for cattle.

Mark explained: “The new boluses represent a major step forward in terms of meeting the full mineral requirement of cattle at all ages.

“Significantly, their new formulation includes high levels of the essential trace elements required by livestock. Copper, cobalt, iodine and selenium are all available courtesy of a single application"

According to Mark, two bolus options will be available: Tracesure Advanced Cattle for animals weighing between 250-500kg and Tracesure Advanced Cattle XL for stock over 500kg in weight.

Mark added: “Underpinning all of this is the diffusion technology, for which Tracesure boluses have always been acclaimed.

“In addition, the outer surface gradually erodes over time.

"Together, these two mechanisms ensure a consistent and reliable supply of trace elements for up to six months.”

Bolus packaging

Tracesure Advanced Cattle is now available with the launch of Tracesure Advanced Cattle XL expected in the near future.

Tracesure Advanced is now packaged in a weather-resistant, re-sealable container to safeguard bolus integrity when stored in typical farm conditions.

The boluses are neatly stacked within a cardboard inner, offering added protection during transit.

The vertical presentation of the boluses also makes handling and administration more straightforward.

Tadhg O’Mahoney is also quick to confirm that Tracesure boluses are straightforward to administer and that they remain within the animal’s rumen once applied.

“I have not seen a bolus regurgitated up to this point.

“We have headlock barriers on the farm, which allows us to line up 50 cows at a time when it comes to inserting the bolus and vaccinating the animals.

“The inclusion of all the nutrients in one bolus, whereas previously two were required, is a tremendous step forward on the part of Tracesure Advanced," he stressed.

