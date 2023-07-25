Heavy rain experienced in most parts of the country over the weekend has created challenging grazing conditions for many farm.

Although farms on drier-type land are still getting on reasonably well, farms on heavier land are now starting to struggle somewhat with grazing.

It has been a very challenging year for all livestock and tillage farmers, with very dry, followed by extremely wet conditions.

First-cut silage was delayed due to the dry weather, while second cut for many is now delayed due to the wet conditions.

For the tillage sector most are behind on harvest as the wet weather has caused them to stop.

Grazing conditions

For farms on drier land types, grazing conditions and grass growth are in a reasonable condition, although some grazing management practices may still be needed.

These would include using multiple entrances and exits from paddocks. Although some land is in reasonable condition, heavily trafficked areas may still become damaged.

For farms on heavier land type, grazing management practices are going to be needed to ensure that land doesn’t become damaged.

Different entrances and exits need to be used for paddocks. The strip wire may also be needed to protect land that has already been grazed.

Ideally, cows should not have to be housed during what should be the mid/late-summer, but it appears that for some farmers there was no choice but to.

If cows had to be housed, you need to be focussing on getting them back out to grass as quickly as possible once ground conditions allow.

On some farms where ground conditions are particularly wet, on/off grazing can be used to ensure that grass remains in the diet.

Careful management on land is needed at this time of year. If damage is done to land it will be almost impossible to correct it before housing take place.

Some level of damage is acceptable, but there is a point when the damage becomes too much and cows need to be pulled off.

Ideally, the majority of the cows’ diet would be grazed grass at this time of year, but adverse wet conditions mean that this may not be possible.