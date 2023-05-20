Tillage farmers are experiencing “massive difficulties” when it comes to leasing land, Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae has warned.

The Kerry TD said farmers are also battling with increased costs against the backdrop of a decline in grain prices which he said have fallen to 2018 levels.

“We need solutions that address the needs of each sector i.e dairy and tillage without a negative impact on other sectors,” Deputy Healy-Rae said.

He asked the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine if he would “address the needs of tillage farmers” at this time.

According to Minister Charlie McConalogue he understands the difficulties being faced by farmers this year with high production costs and lower grain prices”.

He told Deputy Healy-Rae:

“While early estimates from industry suggest that there may be a reduction in the tillage area this season, I will await analysis of the the BISS(Basic Income Support for Sustainability) data later in the Summer to give an accurate picture of overall crop areas.

“Maintaining the current tillage area with an ambition for further growth is an important strategic objective of my department.”

The BISS is designed to provide a direct income support to Irish farmers to “underpin their continued sustainability and viability” according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Minister McConalogue also stressed to Deputy Healy-Rae that in the government’s Food Vision 2030 Strategy and Climate Action Plan a target has been set to grow the area under crops to 400,000ha by 2030.

He said that under the government’s Tillage Incentive Scheme established last year the total area under tillage grew by between 6% and 7% and that the budget for the Protein Aid crop scheme had more than doubled to €7 million.

The minister added:

“I have backed tillage farmers and I will continue to back them. I recently established the Food Vision 2030 Tillage Group, and I addressed its first meeting on Thursday May, 11 2023.

“This group will bring together all relevant stakeholders to set out a roadmap for the sustainable growth and development of the sector to 2030.

“I have tasked the group with providing a detailed plan and recommendations by the end of July with a final plan to be submitted during the final quarter of 2023.”





