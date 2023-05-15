The Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, has been asked to “adjust” the Tillage Incentive Scheme (TIS) to add a requirement that land must remain in tillage for “at least five years”.

The request was put forward by the leader of the Social Democrats, Holly Cairns, in order to “support current tillage farmers”

Minister McConalogue confirmed to Deputy Cairns that the terms and conditions for TIS 2023 are currently being finalised.

“However, it is not intended at this point to adjust the scheme to include a requirement that land must remain in tillage for at least five years,” the minister said.

According to Minister McConalogue just under €10.1 million was paid out to 3,622 farmers on an area of approximately 25,000ha under the TIS last year.

The minister highlighted to Deputy Cairns that the scheme was set up in response to the invasion of Ukraine as a “support measure to incentivise an increase in domestic cereal production thereby reducing dependency on imports.”

“Since its introduction in 2022, the scheme has proved to be successful and popular with farmers and it is acknowledged as having contributed to the estimated 6% increase in tillage area, or an additional 20,000 hectares in 2022,” McConalogue said.

The minister also said he had secured funding of €10 million for the “continuation of the scheme in Budget 2023”

He has previously stressed that “there is significant potential for tillage farmers to increase native production to replace cereal and protein imports for the livestock industry.”

Tillage and Teagasc

Deputy Cairns had also asked the minister about the steps he is taking to ensure that the tillage sector is represented on the Teagasc authority.

In response Minister McConalogue outlined the role of Teagasc in the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM).

“It provides for strong stakeholder representation with five positions reserved for nominations from organisations deemed to represent persons engaged in agriculture or the agricultural industry.

“Teagasc has an active tillage stakeholder consultative group with 14 external members comprising representatives from tillage farmers, seed trade, end users and the drinks industry,” McConalogue said.

“This group spearheaded publication of the Crops 2030 report – a strategic plan to deliver environmental and economic sustainability for the Irish Crops Sector,” the minister added.