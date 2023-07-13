The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, has told the Independent TD for Kerry, Michael Healy-Rae, that his officials are currently “working to explore” the proposal for a “voluntary reduction scheme for the dairy herd”.

Deputy Healy-Rae had asked Minister McConalogue if he would provide details of “what entitlements are in place for farmers who wish to opt into the exit dairy scheme”.

In response, the minister referred to the Food Vision Dairy Group, which he had set up last year to produce a report on measures “to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions” from the dairy sector.

The group, which was made up of a wide spectrum including representatives from farm organisations and the dairy processing sector, and was chaired by Prof. Gerry Boyle, set out 19 recommendations in its report including a voluntary exit, reduction scheme.

But a number of farming bodies were unhappy with the Food Vision Dairy Group’s final report including the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), which said there was no firm commitment from government to provide the necessary level of support in relation to the proposals set out in the report.

Minister McConalogue told Deputy Healy-Rae that in relation to the proposed voluntary reduction scheme for the dairy herd, his officials were “currently working to explore this proposal further”.

“There will be significant engagement with stakeholders over the coming months on the parameters of any potential the scheme.

“Our dairy farmers and the entire sector is already very sustainable but I want to make us even more sustainable,” he said.

The minister also pledged to “work collectively and collaboratively with dairy farmers and their representatives in charting a pathway forward”.

Previously, Deputy Healy-Rae has said that any plans for a cattle cull to meet climate targets would be “absolute madness”.

The Independent TD for Kerry told the Dáil: “I’m not a climate denier, but nor are the government climate experts.

“If we reduce our herd numbers, then Brazil will just produce more and we will end up importing.”