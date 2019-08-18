Harvest pics: Have you entered yet?

AgriLand readers continue to send in their harvest pictures as part of the harvest photo competition.

The shot at the top of the article came in from Rory Rushe. He caught John Donegan of Kilmartin Farm harvesting winter barley with his new Claas Lexion 750 combine near Kilbride in Co. Meath.

Rory was also responsible for the shot below which features the winter barley harvest on Country Crest Farm in Lusk, Co. Dublin. A CX8.90 combine is featured filling a Cross Engineering chaser bin, pulled by a Fendt 939.

Cieran Robb sent in two nice shots (below) from the winter barley harvest on Drumbuoy Farm in Newtowncunningham, Co. Donegal, at the end of July.

The second shot from Cieran caught the sunset as the straw was being drawn in.

Humphrey Desmond sent in this shot (below) of a fuel stop in Carrigaline, Co. Cork. He added that it’s “thirsty work”.

Aby Waldron captured (below) what the harvest has looked like for most – cloudy. Hopefully next week will bring better weather. David Waldron was harvesting winter barley in Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow.

Keith Keane snapped this picture (below) of J Tynan Agri Contractors harvesting spring barley in Durrow, Co. Laois, on August 8.

Stay safe when snapping

Remember to stay safe when snapping. Always be mindful of the dangers around you when taking pictures on the farm or where heavy machinery is working.

How To Enter

To be in with a chance to win some AgriLand merchandise please email your pictures to: [email protected]; alternatively, you can tag @AgrilandIreland on Twitter and Facebook.

Don’t forget to let us know what part of the country you’re in and when the shot was taken.

You can also add #Harvest2019 if you want to share your shots with the wider Twitter community, but make sure to tag @AgrilandIreland so we can see them.