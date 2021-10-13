Minister of State Pippa Hackett has said that she will be publishing an ‘Action Plan for Organics’ shortly.

The plan will “complement the national organic strategy 2019-2025“, the minister said.

Hackett said this as she welcomed Budget 2022, which she described as being “fair, climate and biodiversity friendly”, along with being one that would “protect farm families, farm profitability, and farm safety and sustainability”.

“The levels of on-farm innovation and creativity which I have seen in my time in this role are very reassuring,” the minister said.

“We will have to change how we do things but farmers know that and from what I have seen, they are up for the challenge.

“That is why I am pleased to be able to deliver good news about supports for those involved in forestry, organics, horticulture, on farm biodiversity and local food systems and I am happy that this budget will support all farmers as we all transition towards the new CAP.”

Action Plan for Organics

There is a “sizeable” increase in the allocations for the organic sector, Minister Hackett said, “with the funding going from €18 to €23 million, of which €21 million will be provided for the Organic Farming Scheme”.

“This is an additional €5 million in the scheme budget compared to last year and allows for the reopening of the scheme to new entrants in 2022,” the Green Party senator continued.

“Overall, this more than doubles the amount allocated to organics since I’ve come into office.

“I am determined to work with all stakeholders and advisory services to ensure all farmers are fully aware of the opportunities which going organic can provide.

“I intend to publish, very shortly, a targeted ‘Action Plan for Organics’, which will complement the national organic strategy 2019-2025.”

Horticulture and small producers

Horticulture has been allocated €9 million in the budget, with the minister noting that “things are challenging for the sector at the moment”.

“I also hope that the sector can benefit from significant additional investment from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve fund in 2022,” she said.

“I expect further details of how we can support seed potato producers, mushroom growers, and a domestic fruit and veg promotion campaign will be announced in due course.

“I will also be ensuring that the money is there to support small growers as well as to finance whatever improvements are suggested by KPMG, which is to report to me early next year on opportunities for the sector.

“The Programme for Government includes commitments to support local food systems, to develop routes to market for small food producers, and to encourage young people and communities to learn how to grow food.

“In response to those commitments, we are providing €500,000 to support and communicate initiatives on these themes.

“It’s an area in which there are many actors and agencies doing great work, but it’s not necessarily easy for the small producer to navigate it.”

