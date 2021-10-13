The Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) is calling for the Straw Incorporation Measure to be made permanent going forward.

The group has welcomed the rollover of the Straw Incorporation Measure in Budget 2022, but would like to see it as “permanent” in the future, “because of its environmental benefits”.

Budget 2022, which was announced yesterday (Tuesday, October 13), revealed that there is to be a rollover of most farm schemes.

Straw Incorporation Measure and TAMS

In relation to the straw measure, the IGGG said in a statement: “We will be seeking some minor adjustments, including the ceiling raised on the area an individual can apply for.”

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue previously said that a payment rate of €250/ha will be available for farmers to chop and incorporate oats, rye, wheat or barley.

Oil seed rape is expected to be part of the scheme, but at a lower rate.

The minimum amount of land that can be included in the scheme is 5ha while the maximum amount is 40ha.

The IGG group has also welcomed the continuation of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS).

However, the IGGG said: “We would like the ceiling of investment raised to €200,000 for individuals in tillage.

“It’s a high input, high output system and along with the advent of CAP [Common Agricultural Policy] reform measures coming down the track, it certainly needs consideration. It also requires more options to choose from going forward.”

Farm Safety and capital investment

Overall, grain growers are welcoming the investment in farm safety in Budget 2022, indicating that it is an area that farmers need to give specific attention to going forward.

In relation to schemes for capital investment on farms, the IGGG notes that €7 million is being allocated for the Enterprise Ireland Capital Investment Scheme.

This mentions the dairy and meat sectors for investment in product and market diversity, but the IGGG wants to know why tillage products were not mentioned.

“For a very low greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions sector, surely more focus should be going into areas like tillage if we are to hit climate targets?”, chair of the IGGG, Bobby Miller said.

