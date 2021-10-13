To date, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has approved 124 applications to the Reconstitution and Underplanting Scheme (RUS – ash dieback).

In response to a parliamentary question by Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that his department has accepted 383 applications for 1,566.18ha and to date, 124 of those have been approved for an area of 437.62ha.

Ash dieback scheme compensation

“I’m acutely aware of the impact ash dieback has had on growers,” the Minister for Agriculture said.

“The Reconstitution and Underplanting Scheme provides the forest owner with a broader range of silvicultural and management options, than the previous scheme.

“An underplanting option has been introduced, whereby groups or bands of trees within the plantation would be felled and replanted but around 40 to 50% of the ash trees would be left standing.

“Forest owners who wish to avail of RUS, to clear fell all ash trees, would have to have a certain level of diseased trees before they can enter this scheme [and a lesser level of diseased trees to enter the underplanting element of the scheme].

“The scheme aims to compensate for the clearance costs and replace the trees.

“Compensation is not paid for the timber lost, therefore the tonnage of timber on sites is not available.”

