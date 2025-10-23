Grouping the winter milking herd to improve feed efficiency

As we are well and truly in the midst of autumn calving, farmers must be considering diets and feed groups coming into the housing period.

Many autumn calving farmers also have a spring calving herd, which will be getting dried off in the coming months, though these will not need the same attention as the freshly calved winter milkers will need right now.

Farmers will be hoping that their winter milking herds will get another few weeks at grass before coming in, but that does not mean they should not be preparing for when the cows do come in.

As winter milking is already a costly system to operate, formulating the appropriate diet to meet the freshly calved cows' energy demand and maximise milk production is crucial.

Testing silage is the first step farmers should be doing when planning the diet, this will help ensure the freshly calved cows are getting enough protein, fibre, minerals, and energy into their system, as well as helping to reduce concentrate usage.

Then farmers must group cows accordingly to suit different diets and ensure they are getting adequate nutrition to help them flourish - this can be done using milk recordings, body condition scoring (BCS), or calving dates.

Diet

The diet should be promoting high milk solid production while simultaneously building body condition in your freshly calved cows.

Winter milking cows producing up to 30L/day will need a good quality silage of about 74% DMD (dry matter digestibility).

They need to be taking in 20-22.5kg dry matter (DM) at a rate of 60% dry matter intake (DMI) to meet their nutrient demands.

Nutritional requirements at differing production levels for a 600kg cow at 4.1% fat and 3.4% protein, according to Teagasc, are as follows:

Milk/day 25kg 30kg 35kg UFL/day 17.2 19.4 21.6 PDI g/day 1,675 1,930 2,238 UFL/kg DM 0.90 0.94 0.97 PDI/kg DM 90 94 98 DMI (kg) 19.1 20.7 22.5

The benefits of a high quality silage are evident in improved forage intake, higher milk solids, and better rumen health.

Silage quality will vary depending on the time of year it was cut, so ensure the best of silage is being fed to the cows that need it the most (miking herd/low BCS animals).

If cows are receiving this diet, their demands will be relatively met; however, if they are not receiving this level of quality silage, their diet will need to be substituted with concentrates.

Remember, for every five unit drop in DMD, an extra 1.0-1.5kg of concentrates will be needed to compensate for the low energy levels.

Utilising your concentrates effectively will help maximise the margins/cow, this can be done by feeding concentrates according to the cows yield, using milk recordings and silage testing.

Grouping

Grouping cows during the housed period is not always possible for every farm; however, if you can, it is a good practice to carry out.

This winter, most farmers will group cows into autumn calvers, spring calvers, weanlings, yearlings and bulls.

If possible, split the winter milking herd into a top-performing group and a bottom-performing group based on production and BCS.

This way the bottom performing can be fed separate diets to build energy, as they may be 'milking off their back' post-calving, and therefore producing less milk.

High UFL energy per kg promotes good milk solids and body condition, but it should be matched with PDI in the diet for optimum efficiency.

Total mixed rations (TMR) is also becoming an ever more popular option for the winter milking herd to help boost production, with the following being one of the most common mixes fed to whole herds; 9kg DM grass silage, 5kg DM maize, and 3kg of protein mix (i.e. barley, brewers, beet pulp, soybeans).

The spring calving herd should also be grouped according to their BCS in preparations for the calving season while first-time calvers may be need to be kept separate to account for energy deficits and weight gains.