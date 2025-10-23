Top weanling bulls making over €6/kg at Carnew Mart

Prices of over €6.00/kg remain available for the top-quality weanling bulls while plainer weanlings are making from €4.50-€5.70/kg at Co. Wicklow's Carnew Mart.

Commenting on the trade at the weanling sale on Wednesday, October 15, Eugene Clune said there was a smaller sale last week with just over 320 weanlings on offer.

Weanling heifers made tops of almost €7:00/kg with a 276kg Limousin-cross weanling heifer making €1,920 or €6.96/kg.

Another 288kg Limousin-cross heifer sold for €2,000 or €6.94/kg.

Weanling bulls made up to €6.45/kg in the sale, with a 324kg Limousin-cross bull making €2,090.

Other top weanling bull prices:

414kg Limousin bull sold for €2,640 or €6.38/kg;

224kg Limousin bull sold for €1,420 or €6.34/kg;

246kg Charolais bull sold for €1,540 or €6.26/kg.

On Saturday October 18, there was over 860 head of cattle on offer at Carnew Mart, with a full clearance in the sale.

Cows peaked at €3,760 for a 906kg Charolais cow that made €4.15/kg.

The highest price per kilo paid for cows was €4.24/kg paid for a 750kg Simmental-cross cow that made €3,180.

In the Saturday sale, heifers made up to €3,770 or €6.33/kg for a Belgian Blue heifer weighing just under 600kg.

Another heavier 712kg Charolais heifer sold for €3,270 or €4.59/kg, and a 610kg Belgian Blue heifer sold for €3,130 or €5.13/kg.

In the bullock sale at Carnew Mart, prices reached €3,920 or €4.53/kg for an 866kg Limousin bullock.

A lighter 388kg Limousin bullock made €2,240 or €5.77/kg, with another 384kg Limousin bullock making €2,100 or €5.47/kg.