Consumers spent an additional €3.6 million on chilled burgers, grills and ice cream in the four weeks to July 9, according to a new report which shows that grocery inflation has fallen again in Ireland.

The latest Kantar Irish Grocery Market Share report also highlights that grocery inflation rose by 14.7% in the 12 weeks to July 9, but was down from last month’s 15.8% which is the lowest level of inflation to date in 2023.

Emer Healy, business development director at Kantar, said: “This is the second month in a row there has been a drop in inflation, which is welcome news for shoppers.

“Although the rate is still high, with just a 1% drop since January, we expect to see further gradual decline over the coming months.”

Kantar’s latest analysis shows that take home grocery sales in Ireland increased by 9.6% in the four weeks to July 9, 2023 and that the average annual increase to household spending over the past 12 months was €427.

The Kantar report for July also outlines that while shoppers are going to stores more frequently they are “picking up less volume per trip” and also detailed that online sales remained strong.

Irish brands

It also highlighted that four out of the top five most chosen brands chosen by consumers were Irish.

But according to Kantar the Irish market continues to see stronger own label growth (13.3%) compared to brands (7.6%) “as shoppers look to save money”.

“Value own label saw the strongest growth year-on-year at 26.3% with shoppers spending €14.2 million more on these ranges,” it noted.

The Kantar Irish Grocery Market Share report for July also details that consumer shopping patterns were heavily influenced by children off school and staycations.

It said that items for homemade lunches and picnics such as cooked meats, yoghurts, chilled prepared salads, and hot beverages all saw a significant boost in sales – up €6.1 million year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the battle to win consumers is becoming even more competitive according to Kantar as Dunnes, Tesco and Lidl all grew ahead of the total market in terms of value.

Its research shows that Dunnes currently holds the highest share amongst all retailers at 22.7%, Tesco holds 22.6% of the market, SuperValu holds 20.7% while Lidl hit a new record share of 13.9% and Aldi holds 12.5%.