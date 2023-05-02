Irish grocery price inflation has dropped for the first time in almost two years, according to data published today (Tuesday, May 2) by Kantar.

Inflation in the 12 weeks to April 16 is up by 16.6% when compared to the same 12-week period last year.

This is down slightly when compared with the record high of 16.8% seen last month.

“This is the first dip seen in almost two years, which will be welcome news for Irish consumers,” Emer Healy, senior retail analyst at Kantar, said.

Kantar

The data shows that in the 12 weeks to April 16, take-home grocery sales increased 11.5%, the highest growth rate seen since February 2021.

Kantar said that consumers are shopping little and often in a bid to manage their household budgets. They are also returning to stores more often, with visits up 10.2%.

This contributed an additional €278.4 million to the overall market’s performance alongside a significant increase in average price per pack, up 14% year-on-year.

With many households catering for Easter Sunday dinner, sales of wine, vegetables, lamb and chilled desserts soared by an additional €3.4 millon, €5.1 million , €1.5 million and €1.3 million respectively.

Sales of Easter chocolate increased by 13% as shoppers spent an additional €3.7 million year-on-year.

93% of all Easter eggs sold were branded products and 37.7% were bought on promotion, up 15.4% compared to last year.

Supermarkets

Kantar said that as shoppers seek ways to save money they spent €18 million more on value own label ranges.

According to the data, branded goods hold 47.5% of the market with own label on 46.9%.

Online sales remained strong over the 12-week period, up 4%, with shoppers spending an additional €6.5 million online year-on-year.

The report shows that Dunnes had the highest market share amongst all retailers in the 12-week period at 23.2%, followed by Tesco at 22.4%, SuperValu at 20.7%, Lidl at 13.3% and Aldi with 12.1%.

Tesco, SuperValu, Lidl and Aldi all reported growth in their market share in the period.



