Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI) – Rásaíocht Con Éireann – has launched a new scheme designed to assist greyhound owners across the Republic of Ireland in modernising and improving their existing kennels.

The kennel-improvement scheme will see €100,000 ringfenced, per annum, with up to €2,500 available, per application, aimed at improving the welfare of dogs in kennels.

GRI veterinary director, William Fitzgerald, said there is a recognition that some kennels were constructed some time ago and are in need of updating.

This scheme is specifically aimed at that and is not for expansion or new construction.

“On receipt of a successful application, GRI will assist the applicant with a contribution of up to 75% of the cost to a maximum of €2,500,” he said.

“Funding for this scheme has been ringfenced and once all of the finding is allocated, applications will be suspended until the following year.”

Successful applicants will be unable to re-apply for a period of five years.

He also confirmed that there will be at least one visit to the kennel from a GRI welfare officer. GRI veterinary director, William Fitzgerald with CEO of Limerick Greyhound Stadium, Dearbhla O’Brien, pictured at the launch of GRI’s new Code of Practice for the Care and Welfare of Greyhounds

This scheme is the latest in a series of initiatives introduced by GRI over the past 12 months aimed at enhancing health and welfare of greyhounds, including the traceability system, serious injury scheme, dental assistance scheme and the expansion of the Greyhound Care Centre Programme.

Chair of the board of GRI, Frank Nyhan, said: “The scheme is being introduced to ensure money is available to the greyhound industry to assist in the modernisation and ongoing improvement of the surroundings within which greyhounds are kept, with a view to improving the welfare of these animals.”

“The objective of the scheme is to assist in the development and improvement of existing kennelling facilities within which greyhounds are kept in the Republic of Ireland. The objective is not merely to facilitate the expansion of existing kennels,” he added.