Rásaíocht Con Éireann (RCÉ), Greyhound Racing Ireland, has almost doubled the number of welfare and establishment inspections it conducted within two years.

A record of 1,221 inspections on welfare and greyhound establishments were conducted in 2021, compared to only 615 two years prior in 2019 – which was the industry’s last full year of operation.

RCÉ care and welfare manager, Barry Coleman, said:

“RCÉ takes a zero-tolerance approach to any breaches of the regulations relating to ownership, sale or treatment of greyhounds across Ireland.”

Issued fines for breaches

RCÉ welfare officers, who carried out the inspections, issued 82 fixed payment notices of €250 last year compared to only 15 in 2019.

These were served for offences including failure to notify a sale, purchase or death of an animal required under the Welfare of Greyhounds Act 2011.

Further ten welfare notices were issued under the act with three served under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

Two convictions in respect of breaches of the Welfare of Greyhounds Regulations 2016 were secured by RCÉ with a €1,000 fine being imposed in one case and sentencing awaited in another. The board was awarded costs of over €5,000 in each case.

Legal compliance on greyhound welfare

Coleman said that compliance with legislation and engagement with their traceability system remains very high:

“RCÉ is fully committed to ensuring the welfare of greyhounds across the state is protected.”

Welfare officers will continue to carry out extensive inspections this year and, where necessary, impose sanctions following investigations,” he added.

The care and welfare manager urged owners and trainers to remember legal requirements and obligations to provide regular updates on their greyhounds on the Rásaíocht Con Éireann Traceability System (RCÉTS).

The RCÉTS has been rolled out in phases since January last year and included an educational programme for owners and trainers.

The second phase of the system will be rolled out this year, enhancing functionality and reporting to the system, including injury data and the uploading of veterinary certificates.